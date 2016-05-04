(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 04 (Fitch) Growth in the amount of sovereign debt
trading at
negative yields is putting increasing pressure on investors that
depend heavily
on income from government securities, according to Fitch
Ratings.
The global supply of long- and short-term sovereign securities
yielding less
than zero now nears $10 trillion, constraining the ability of
banks, insurers
and other sovereign investors to generate fixed-income returns.
"Unconventional monetary policies in Japan and Europe have
pushed sovereign
yields to new lows, limiting investors' ability to maintain
profits through
investment income," says Robert Grossman, Managing Director,
Macro Credit
Research.
The total amount of negative yielding government debt stood at
$9.9 trillion
($6.8 long-term and $3.1 short-term) globally as of April 25,
2016. This debt
currently yields negative 24 basis points (negative $24 billion)
annually. If
historical rates were available today, the same securities would
have yielded
1.23% ($122 billion) using 2011 yields, and 1.83% ($180 billion)
using 2006
yields.
The desire to generate better returns could lead banks,
insurance companies,
money funds and other investors to lengthen maturities or lower
the average
credit quality of their portfolios, contributing to higher risk
in the global
financial system. One possible implication of a growing stock of
negative
yielding debt is increased demand for higher-yielding government
securities like
U.S. Treasuries, which could keep long-term yields low,
potentially complicating
the Fed's efforts to raise short-term interest rates later this
year.
Japan accounts for 66% ($6.5 trillion) of the total outstanding
negative
yielding debt, bolstered by the BOJ's negative rate policy and
increased
purchases of Japanese government bonds. The remainder of
negative interest rate
debt resides in Europe.
The full report, "Negative Yielding Sovereign Debt: Investors'
Cash Flow
Squeezed," is available at www.fitchratings.com.
