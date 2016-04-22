(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Protective
Life
Corporation's (PL) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and
senior debt ratings
at 'BBB+'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the 'A' Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of PL's primary life insurance
subsidiaries. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PL's ratings reflect its status as a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Japan-based
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd. (Dai-ichi Life).
Fitch views PL's standalone credit profile as in line with an
'A' IFS rating,
which reflects the company's strong operating performance, solid
debt service
capability and relatively low investment risk. The ratings also
reflect strong
balance sheet fundamentals based on PL's solid risk-based
capitalization and
above-average total leverage driven by reserve funding
arrangements.
On Jan. 15, 2016, Protective Life Insurance Company (PLICO), a
wholly owned
subsidiary of PL, acquired via reinsurance certain in-force
blocks of term life
insurance from Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Co. (GLAIC).
The transaction
was funded through existing capital resources at PL with a total
capital
investment of approximately $661 million. Fitch views this
transaction as in
line with PL's strategy and neutral to the rating.
As part of this transaction, certain reserve funding debt that
was being treated
as operating leverage was reclassified as financial leverage
based on Fitch's
criteria. As a result, PL's pro forma financial leverage ratio
increased to
25.9% from 15.8% as of Dec. 31, 2015. The company's reported
leverage metrics
are understated, due to purchase accounting adjustments
following PL's
acquisition by Dai-ichi Life. Total leverage, as measured by
PL's total
financings and commitments ratio, which includes reserve funding
arrangements,
is above-average at 1.1x (1.9x excluding purchase accounting
adjustments).
Fitch views PL's insurance companies as strongly capitalized,
evidenced by
PLICO's reported risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of 562% at Dec.
31, 2015, which
remains well above its target. The company's reported RBC ratio
benefits from
its use of captive arrangements. The reserve credit recognized
by PL's insurance
subsidiaries for amounts ceded to special purpose captive
reinsurers increased
to approximately $7.2 billion following the GLAIC transaction
from $5 billion at
year-end 2015. This represents 178% of the companies' total
adjusted capital
(TAC), which is among the highest in Fitch's rated universe.
Fitch anticipates greater reported earnings volatility due to
purchase
accounting adjustments required under U.S. generally accepted
accounting
principles related to PL's acquisition by Dai-ichi Life in
February 2015.
Fitch continues to view PL's underlying profitability as solid
and consistent
with rating expectations. PL reported after-tax operating income
of $323 million
in 2015 (reflecting 11 months of data) compared with $424
million in 2014, as
reported on the legacy accounting basis. In addition to
acquisition-related
accounting adjustments, which reduced reported income, lower
profitability also
reflected reduced fee income and higher expenses, which were
partially offset by
strong participating mortgage income, favorable mortality and
stable interest
margins, as wider credit spreads offset the impact of low rates.
Fitch views PL's asset quality as relatively high, based on its
below average
risky assets to statutory surplus ratio of 42% at year-end 2015
compared with
approximately 80% for the industry. During 2015, the company
reported a modest
$27 million of impairments on fixed income securities with a
negligible $0.1
million related to energy companies.
PL's exposure to the energy sector made up approximately 10% of
its fixed income
assets at year-end 2015, which is largely in line with the U.S.
life insurance
industry. Fitch views PL's BIG energy exposure as below average
at 7% of total
energy exposure but the company remains susceptible to downward
ratings
migration in a 'lower for longer' oil price scenario. Fitch
considers PL's
exposure to sub-sectors most exposed to commodity prices as
modest at 25% of
total energy exposure at year-end 2015.
Based on Fitch's criteria, PL's strategic importance within the
Dai-chi Life
enterprise is considered 'Very Important.' The strategic
category reflects
Dai-ichi Life's initiative to expand into the U.S. life
insurance market. As
such, the PL entities have been assigned the group rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In accordance with Fitch's group rating methodology, PL's
ratings are expected
to move in line with Dai-ichi Life's ratings, which are
currently constrained by
Japan's long-term local currency IDR rating of 'A'. PL's ratings
could also be
upgraded if Fitch's view of PL's standalone profile improves.
Conversely, if Dai-ichi Life's ratings were downgraded, based on
its own credit
quality, or deterioration in Japan's sovereign rating, PL's
ratings will also
likely be lowered in conjunction with its parent. As a 'Very
Important'
subsidiary, PL could also be downgraded below the group rating
if its standalone
assessment is downgraded by three or more notches.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Protective Life Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--$150 million of 6.40% senior notes due 2018 at 'BBB+';
--$400 million of 7.38% senior notes due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--$300 million of 8.45% senior notes due 2039 at 'BBB+';
--$288 million of 6.25% subordinated debt due 2042 at 'BBB-';
--$150 million of 6.00% subordinated debt due 2042 at 'BBB-'.
Protective Life Insurance Company
Protective Life and Annuity Insurance Company
West Coast Life Insurance Company
MONY Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A'.
