(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
dashboard report
examining the performance of Peru's insurance industry during
the second half of
2015.
Key items covered include analysis of the current economic
framework and its
impact on insurance, premium growth trends, sector profitability
and short-term
challenges facing industry. Fitch expects attractive growing
rates for almost
all insurance business lines throughout 2016 despite the tighter
economic growth
expected for the country. However, a bill recently approved by
congress allows
withdrawing savings at the age of retirement, and this will
likely constrain the
annuities business in the short and medium term.
In 2015, gross written premiums for the Peruvian insurance
industry grew 15.7%,
reaching PEN11,744 million (USD3,506 million), above 2014's
growth (12%) and
above the last three year's average growth (12.1%). Growth was
extensive for the
majority of insurance branches with financial business lines and
property
insurance seeing the sharpest improvements.
The full report, 'Peru's Insurance Performance Dashboard 2H15',
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
Contacts:
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+562 2499 3309
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Limitada
Alcantara 200, Office 202
Santiago, Chile
Santiago Recalde
Associate director
+562 2 499-3327
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Peru's Insurance Performance Dashboard (Second-Half 2015)
here
