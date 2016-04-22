(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MADRID, April 22 (Fitch) Spain's larger-than-forecast
2015 fiscal
deficit, confirmed by Eurostat on Thursday, highlights the
challenge the
sovereign faces in reducing its high public debt, Fitch Ratings
says. The
authorities' policy response will be an important factor in
restoring
credibility to efforts to improve Spain's structural fiscal
position.
Spain's general government deficit fell to 5.1% of GDP (5.0%
excluding bank
recapitalisation costs) from 5.9% in 2014, but well short of the
official target
of 4.2% (and our forecast of 4.7%). Regional and social security
budgets missed
their targets by 1pp and 0.7pp respectively, whereas the central
government
deficit was 0.3pp within target at 2.6% of GDP as strong GDP
growth boosted
revenues. Overall, recent general government deficit reduction
has been driven
by economic recovery and low funding costs, with no improvement
in the
cyclically adjusted balance.
The 2015 fiscal slippage reinforces our view that Spain's high
public debt, at
99% of GDP more than double the 'BBB' category median, will fall
only gradually,
and that the 2016 deficit will not come close to the 3% of GDP
threshold to exit
the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP). Earlier this week, the
government revised
up its 2016 budget deficit target from 2.8% of GDP to 3.6%,
requiring an
extension to the EDP deadline.
The European Commission has highlighted weak enforcement of 2012
Budgetary
Stability Law (BSL) powers over regional budgets. A track record
of more
effective enforcement would be positive for Spain's fiscal
credibility. BSL
mechanisms such as notifying regions when they should submit
adjustment plans,
and jointly drafting binding expenditure and liquidity
management plans, have
been more actively applied recently. Spain's interim government
has outlined
further measures including a pre-defined process if regional
budgets go
off-track, with the threat of using BSL powers to withhold funds
if adjustment
plans are inadequate, and a working group is assessing regional
financing reform
options.
The BSL's role in improving the regions' aggregate fiscal
performance supported
our introduction of a 'BBB-' ratings floor for Spanish regions
in March 2013
(the floor does not currently apply to Catalonia). However,
regional fiscal
slippage against central government targets, as seen in 2015,
highlights the
importance of structural reform of regional funding alongside
enforcement.
Preliminary 2015 Ministry of Finance accounts show a negative
regional operating
balance of EUR6.4bn, up from EUR3.3bn in 2014. Many regions have
budgeted for a
positive current balance in 2016, but we forecast that the
sector will report
another overall negative balance. Repeated negative current
balances mean that
debt repayment must be funded from debt issuance. The
availability of debt
service mechanisms such as the Regional Liquidity Fund helps
offset this risk
and is another key support of our regional ratings floor.
Discussions regarding the regions' funding responsibilities in
areas such as
healthcare, which could address their complaints of
underfunding, have resumed,
but may be slow due to the political uncertainty following last
December's
inconclusive general election. Meanwhile, spending cuts could
face considerable
opposition from regions, and tension may increase as the central
government
introduces additional conditions for transfers from the Regional
Liquidity Fund,
which can require reprioritisation of EUR10bn of regional
budgets (equivalent to
8% of regional operating expenditure).
More generally, uncertainty over the composition of the next
government adds to
uncertainty about fiscal consolidation. We do not anticipate
significant changes
to the 2016 budget by the current interim government, with
deficit reduction
continuing to be driven by higher revenues from above-trend GDP
growth.
We affirmed Spain's 'BBB+'/Stable sovereign rating in late
January. High public
debt is a key rating weakness.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
