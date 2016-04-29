(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Stavropol Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB' and
National Long-Term rating at 'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlooks.
The Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
also been affirmed
at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario of
Stavropol
region's growing direct risk and persistent budget deficit being
balanced
against a satisfactory operating performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Stavropol's sustainable operating
performance, persistent
budget deficit, driven by capex, and moderate, albeit growing,
direct risk. The
ratings also factor in the region's modest economic indicators,
a weak
institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals and a
recessionary national
economy.
Fitch projects the region's operating balance to consolidate at
6%-8% of
operating revenue in 2016-2018, slightly up from 5% in 2015,
driven by a
moderate recovery of operating revenue. Stavropol's operating
revenue declined
0.8% in 2015, due to large tax return claims on the region's
budget from local
corporates. We do not expect this to continue over the medium
term and project
annual 5%-6% tax growth in 2016-2018.
Fitch forecasts direct risk to grow steadily towards 65% of
current revenue by
end-2018, from 49% in 2015, due to the region's budget deficit
continuing over
the medium term. We project deficit before debt variation at
8%-10% of total
revenue (2015: 12%) as the region follows an
investment-intensive budget (mostly
in social infrastructure), including maintenance capex at 17% of
total
expenditure (2015: 19%), above the 'BB' median of 14%.
We expect Stavropol to continue to benefit from low-cost federal
government
loans. In 2015, Stavropol contracted RUB6.2bn federal budget
loans and will take
on an additional RUB5.1bn such loans in 2016. This will increase
the share of
federal budget loans to 33% by end-2016 from 18% in 2014. Fitch
views the
improved debt structure as a supportive rating factor given high
interest rate
volatility in the Russian debt capital market. We expect the
region will
maintain low interest payments at 2% of operating revenue over
the medium term
(2015: 2%).
As with most Russian sub-nationals, Stavropol is exposed to high
refinancing
risk that makes it dependent on access to financial markets.
About 70% of the
region's direct risk is due in 2016-2017. Stavropol faces a
repayment of
RUB11.5bn maturities by end-2016. Fitch expects the region to
cover its
immediate refinancing needs with its undrawn RUB8.3bn credit
lines and a
RUB5.1bn federal budget loan. We also expect the region to have
reasonable
access to domestic debt capital markets, with little problem in
refinancing
maturing debt over the medium term.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraining factor on
the region's ratings. Frequent changes in both the allocation of
revenue sources
and the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the
tiers of
government limit Stavropol's forecasting ability and negatively
affect the
region's strategic planning, and debt and investment management
The region's administration projects the local economy to return
to 3%-4% annual
growth in 2016-2018, although this could be weighed down by an
expected 1.5%
decline in national GDP in 2016. Stavropol's economy is less
dependent than the
wider Russian economy on the external environment, which can
prove volatile. In
2015, the region's gross regional product (GRP) declined 1.2%
(2014: up 4.3%),
based on preliminary estimates, while the broader Russian
economy contracted
3.7%.
Stavropol's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than
that of the
average Russian region and is dominated by agriculture, food
processing and
chemistry. Its GRP per capita was 67% of the national median in
2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A sound operating balance at above 10% of operating revenue and
debt coverage
(2015: 17.4 years) in line with the average maturity profile
(2015: 2.3 years)
on a sustained basis would lead to an upgrade.
Weakening of the current balance towards negligible levels on a
sustained basis,
coupled with an increase in direct risk above 60% of current
revenue, would lead
to a downgrade.
