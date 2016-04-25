(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Aegon
Funding Company LLC's
USD6bn debt programme a 'A-' rating for senior debt and a 'BBB'
rating for Tier
2 and Tier 3 subordinated debt. The programme is guaranteed by
Aegon N.V.
(Aegon; Issuer Default Rating A/Negative).
The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes
issued under the
programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the
programme will be
assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific
issue under the
programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to
the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
For senior unsecured debt issued under the programme, a baseline
recovery
assumption of 'below average' will be applied with the rating
notched down once
from the IDR.
For Tier 2 and Tier 3 debt issued under the debt programme, we
will use a
baseline recovery assumption of 'Below Average' and a
non-performance risk
assessment of 'Moderate'. The rating will be notched down twice
from the IDR,
comprising one notch for recovery and one notch for
non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme's ratings are subject to the same sensitivities
that may affect
Aegon's Long-term IDR (for more details, see Fitch Revises
Aegon's Outlook to
Negative; Affirms IDR at 'A'' dated 15 March 2016 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch currently rates Aegon as follows:
-Insurer Financial Strength Rating of core insurance entities:
'AA-'; Outlook
Negative
-Issuer Default Rating of Aegon N.V: 'A'; Outlook Negative
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 15 April 2016
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
