LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Aegon Funding Company LLC's USD6bn debt programme a 'A-' rating for senior debt and a 'BBB' rating for Tier 2 and Tier 3 subordinated debt. The programme is guaranteed by Aegon N.V. (Aegon; Issuer Default Rating A/Negative). The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS For senior unsecured debt issued under the programme, a baseline recovery assumption of 'below average' will be applied with the rating notched down once from the IDR. For Tier 2 and Tier 3 debt issued under the debt programme, we will use a baseline recovery assumption of 'Below Average' and a non-performance risk assessment of 'Moderate'. The rating will be notched down twice from the IDR, comprising one notch for recovery and one notch for non-performance risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES The programme's ratings are subject to the same sensitivities that may affect Aegon's Long-term IDR (for more details, see Fitch Revises Aegon's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR at 'A'' dated 15 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch currently rates Aegon as follows: -Insurer Financial Strength Rating of core insurance entities: 'AA-'; Outlook Negative -Issuer Default Rating of Aegon N.V: 'A'; Outlook Negative Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 15 April 2016