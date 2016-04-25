(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank of
Cyprus Public
Company Ltd's (BoC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'B-' from 'CCC' and
Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited's (HB) Long-Term IDR to 'B'
from 'B-'. The
Outlooks for the two banks' Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this Rating Action Commentary.
These rating actions reflect Fitch's expectation that some
improvement in the
economic environment in Cyprus and the implementation of reforms
to its
insolvency framework will support domestic banks' efforts to
manage and reduce
very high non-performing loan volumes and enhance recoveries,
primarily via
forbearance. Investor confidence is also improving following the
completion of
the international bailout programme in March 2016 and customer
deposits in the
system have remained broadly stable since capital controls were
fully lifted in
April 2015.
Nevertheless, these banks' ratings remain deeply sub-investment
grade, in
particular because their capitalisation is still highly
vulnerable to their very
weak asset quality. Their internal capital generation capacity
is also weak
given that modest pre-impairment operating profits are eroded by
impairment
charges.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VRs
BoC's and HB's Long-Term IDRs are based on their VRs, which
reflect their
respective standalone creditworthiness. The very weak asset
quality and its
capital encumbrance to unreserved problem loans are factors that
have a high
influence on both banks' VRs.
As a result of the deep recession and restructuring of the
banking sector in the
past three years both banks are exposed to exceptionally large
non-performing
exposures (NPEs, as per the EBA's definition) representing 62%
of gross loans at
BoC and 56% at HB (excluding suspended income) at end-2015.
However, we believe
that 2015 was an turning point for these banks' asset quality as
they
experienced a decline in 2H15. At the same time, the composition
of NPEs is also
improving as a larger proportion of them are being restructured.
The NPE reserve coverages also improved in 2015 as both banks
allocated their
pre- impairment profits to build additional provisions. However,
at end-2015
coverage for NPEs remained low by international standards.
Both banks have reinforced their loss-absorption buffers since
September 2014
through equity issuance and as of end-2015 had acceptable Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC) ratios (12.1% for BoC and 13.4% for HB). However, their
capital is tied up
with their large unreserved NPEs, which at end-2015 represented
around 360% of
FCC at BoC and around 246% of FCC at HB.
The stability of customer deposits in Cyprus since the full
removal of capital
controls in April 2015 has supported the banks' funding
profiles. At end-2015 HB
had a low gross loans/deposit ratio (excluding suspended income)
66% of which
underpins its good liquidity position. At the same date, BoC's
gross
loan/deposit ratio remained high at 159%. To fund the gap
between loans and
deposits BoC relies on central bank funds, largely from the
Emergency Liquidity
Assistance (ELA) facility. However, BoC has been progressively
reducing this
reliance and we expect this trend to continue in 2016 in the
absence of any
unforeseen liquidity shocks.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BoC's and HB's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's expectation that support from the state,
while possible,
cannot be relied upon despite the two banks' systemic importance
to Cyprus, with
deposit market shares of around 28% for BoC and 14% for HB at
end-2015. This
belief is due mainly to the limited resources at the Cypriot
authorities'
disposal, as demonstrated primarily by the receipt of an
international support
package of EUR10bn and the March 2013 imposition of losses on
BoC's senior
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VRs
Upside rating potential is limited in the short term, but BoC's
and HB's VRs,
and hence their IDRs, could be upgraded if they accelerate the
recoveries on
their exceptionally large problem loan stocks, thus reducing the
vulnerability
of their capital to further stress in asset quality. We believe
that the new
insolvency framework and the improvement in the economic
prospects for Cyprus
could help the banks to make progress in sustainably
restructuring larger loan
volumes. In the case of BoC, the VR would also benefit from a
reduction in the
funding imbalances. We expect the bank to continue reducing its
reliance on
central bank funding progressively in the next 18 months.
A material deterioration in asset quality that jeopardises
solvency, or any
unforeseen shocks to the stability of the banks' customer
deposit bases could
result in a downgrade of the VRs. In the latter scenario, Fitch
believes that
BoC would be more at risk of a VR downgrade than HB.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch believes there is little upside potential for BoC's and
HB's SR and SRF.
This is due to the authorities' limited capacity to provide
future support, the
presence of a resolution scheme with bail-in tools that have
already been
implemented, but also in light of a clear intention to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, following the
implementation of
the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and Single Resolution
Mechanism.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Cyprus
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Hellenic Bank
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
