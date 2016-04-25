(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bradesco Seguros
S.A.'s (Bradesco Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook remains Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating of Bradesco Seguros is aligned with that of its
parent, Banco
Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco, long-term local currency [LT LC] Issuer
Default Rating
'BBB-'/Outlook Negative). The Negative Outlook for
Bradesco Seguros' IFS
mirrors that of its parent's LT LC IDR, which, in turn, is
constrained by
Brazil's sovereign rating (LT LC IDR 'BB+'/ Outlook Negative).
Fitch views Bradesco Seguros as a 'core subsidiary' of Bradesco,
and therefore
its rating is equalized to that of its parent. This is based on
the strategic
importance of its insurance operations, which are a key and
integral part of the
group's business, common branding, and high contribution of
Bradesco Seguros to
group profits (30% in 2015, 29% in 2014, and 31% in 2013).
The rating also reflects the company's leading position in the
Brazilian
insurance market, consistent performance through the cycle,
diversified revenue
base, strong distribution capacity underpinned by the wide
agency network of
Bradesco, and comfortable liquidity and capitalization ratios.
Fitch expects Bradesco's acquisition of HSBC Bank Brasil S.A.
(HSBC Brasil) to
entrench Bradesco Seguros' position in the Brazilian insurance
market further.
Once the regulators approve the transaction, Bradesco Seguros
will incorporate
HSBC Brasil's three insurance subsidiaries, which mainly focus
on private
pension plans (Vida Gerador de Beneficios Livres and
Plano Gerador de
Beneficios Livres ) and capitalization segments. In 2015,
their premiums
were equivalent to 5% of Bradesco Seguros' total premiums.
The Brazilian insurance sector has so far remained resilient to
the very weak
economic backdrop that is characterized by a severe recession,
increasing
unemployment and inflation, and worsening fiscal performance.
Total sector
premium growth (excluding the health segment) was 10% in 2015.
Fitch expects
sector premium growth to decelerate in 2016 but expects the
sector's key credit
metrics to remain adequate.
In 2015, Bradesco Seguros' total premiums (including the health
segment) grew a
strong 15%. Growth was driven by the VGBL and health segments,
which both grew
20%. Other segments posted lower growth, reflecting the weak
operating
environment (life: 10%, saving bonds: 3%, auto and P/C: negative
2%). The
insurer maintained its leading position and overall market share
unchanged at
approximately 25%. In the same period, life and pension segments
continued to be
the largest contributors to net earnings (57%), followed by
health (13%),
capitalization plans (which are a type of savings plans with a
lottery feature)
(10%), and others including auto and property/casualty (20%).
Bradesco Seguros' leverage ratios are well above the average of
the insurance
entities rated by Fitch in Brazil and the region and have
increased further in
2015. At December 2015, the company's operating leverage (net
earned
premiums/equity) and leverage (net liabilities/equity) stood at
2.5x and 14.8x,
respectively (1.9x and 11.3x, at end-2014). The rise in leverage
was mainly due
to a large dividend payout of BRL5.4 billion (113% of net
income) and a fall in
the security revaluation reserves under equity by BRL1 billion.
Dividend payouts
are likely to remain high, as Bradesco's capital optimization
efforts continue.
This is due to the gradual phase-in of the Basel III regulatory
framework, which
requires banks to deduct their investments in insurance
companies from their
regulatory capital.
Potential risks arising from high leverage are mitigated by the
fact that
leverage is largely driven by its significant technical reserves
for the VGBL
and PGBL pension products that do not constitute reinvestment
risk for the
company. The technical reserves of these two products
corresponded to 72% of the
total technical reserves and 68% of liabilities, at December
2015.
Fitch believes Bradesco Seguros' profitability will remain
solid, despite the
weak economic environment. At December 2015, the company's ROA
and operating
ratio remained broadly stable, at 2.6% and 75.5%, respectively
(average 2.5% and
75.3% from 2012 through 2014). Meanwhile, combined ratio rose to
96.3% (average
92.1% from 2012 through 2014), mainly as a result of higher
claims in the health
and life segments. The increase in financial income to 20.8% of
net earned
premiums at December 2015, from 17.7% at end-2014, offset the
decrease in
technical results.
In applying Fitch's insurance criteria with respect to the
impact of ownership
on Bradesco Seguros' ratings, Fitch considered how ratings would
theoretically
be impacted under Fitch's bank support criteria. Fitch's
insurance criteria is
principles-based regarding ownership, and the referenced bank
criteria was used
to help inform Fitch's judgment in applying those principles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Bradesco Seguros' rating is linked to that of Bradesco.
Therefore, any change in
the bank's ratings would affect the insurer's ratings, as would
a change in its
willingness to provide support, which Fitch considers highly
unlikely.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55-21-4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+56-2-2499-3309
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
