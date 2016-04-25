(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Yuexiu
Property Company Limited's (YXP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at
'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed YXP's
senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation of the IDR follows the affirmation of YXP's
standalone rating of
'BB', which reflects its moderate leverage level, strong market
position in
Guangzhou and continued geographic diversification, which are
partly offset by
the company's weaker profitability arising from projects outside
Guangzhou.
YXP's rating incorporates a two-notch uplift due to its strong
linkage with its
parent, Guangzhou Yuexiu Group Limit (GYX), in line with Fitch's
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage criteria. GYX is wholly owned by the
State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of Guangzhou
Municipality.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Support from Parent: YXP's partnerships with other state-owned
enterprises in
Guangzhou via an investment fund demonstrate the support its
parent GYX and the
Guangzhou government provide to help the company acquire quality
land parcels.
GXP and YXP are also closely involved with Guangzhou's urban
redevelopment
projects, including the Guangzhou International Finance Center,
a landmark
skyscraper in the city.
Parent's Deconsolidated Financials Stable: GYX's debt increased
in 2015 after
the acquisition of Chong Hing Bank (CHB, BBB/Stable) in 2014 and
a moderate rise
in debt in its other core assets. However, the group's net
leverage, excluding
the finance businesses, remained stable in 2015. Real estate
(under YXP),
expressways (under Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited.,
BBB-/Stable) and
finance (comprising CHB and Yuexiu Finance Group, or YXF)
account for the bulk
of GYX's EBITDA. Furthermore, YXF is undergoing restructuring
and Fitch does not
expect its debt to rise significantly to add to GYX's leverage.
Fitch expects
GYX's three-prong strategy to remain intact and net leverage,
excluding the
finance business, to increase modestly, which will support GYX's
standalone
credit profile.
Standalone Leverage to Remain Stable: YXP's net debt/adjusted
inventory was
stable at 34.7% in 2015 (2014: 33.9%) as it continued to adopt a
prudent land
acquisition strategy. The land replenishment rate, measured by
the ratio of
gross floor area (GFA) acquired to contracted sales GFA, on
attributable basis
remained low at around 0.5x in 2014-2015. YXP has set a moderate
sales growth
target of around 4% in 2016 and plans to be selective in buying
land following
rapid growth in 2012-2013. Fitch expects YXP to maintain its
current pace of
land acquisitions, and the land premium for 2016-2017 will not
exceed CNY7bn a
year, or less than 30% of its estimated full-year contracted
sales. With no new
large investment property projects other than the Guangzhou
Nanhai Starry
Winking project under construction, YXP's leverage is likely to
be below 40% in
the next 18-24 months.
Margin Weaker Outside Guangzhou: YXP's EBITDA margin fell to
14.03% in 2015 from
17.32% in 2014 due to increased sales from lower-margin projects
outside
Guangzhou, lower EBITDA contribution from commercial projects,
weaker average
selling prices in a slower market, and higher land costs due to
stiffer
competition. YXP's long-term profitability is likely to
stabilise in the mid to
high teens, which is lower than previously. Margin will be
supported by its
quality land bank for which demand is resilient and more mature
projects outside
Guangzhou. Its land bank was 13.7 million square metres at
end-2015, of which
88% were in Tier 1 and 2 cities.
Recurring Income Still Small: Rental increased 14% to CNY277m
while recurring
EBITDA interest coverage improved to 0.28x in 2015 (2014:
0.21x). Yuexiu
Financial Tower started pre-leasing in 2015 and occupancy
reached 70% in 1Q16.
With the Guangzhou Nanhai Starry Winking project starting
contribute to
recurring income in 2017, Fitch expects recurring EBITDA
interest coverage to
stay around 0.3x over the next 18-24 months. This coverage is
still low, with
the investment property portfolio only accounted for around 16%
of the group's
total EBITDA in 2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales to increase mid to high single digit a year
over 2016-2018;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to be largely
unchanged for
2016-2018;
- Gross profit margin at around 22% -24% in 2016-2018 (2015:
21.1%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Evidence of stronger linkage with the parent and the Guangzhou
government
- Recurring EBITDA interest coverage improving to above 1.0x
- Sustained improvement of contracted sales/total debt to closer
to 1x
(end-2015: 0.56x)
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Weakening linkage with the parent and the Guangzhou government
- Net debt/adjusted inventory exceeding 45%
- Contracted sales / total debt sustained below 0.60x
- Significant drop in contracted sales
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003109
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.