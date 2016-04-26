(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the proposed spin-off of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited's (Lifestyle; BBB-/Stable) China business will substantially reduce capex requirements and thus improve the company's financial profile. However, this will mean the company will rely entirely on its Hong Kong stores, where sales are declining. As a result, Fitch does not see positive rating pressure in the next 12-18 months. Lifestyle recently announced a plan to spin off its China business by distributing shares in the business to existing shareholders. The China business includes three department stores in Shanghai, Suzhou and Dalian, and a commercial complex in Shanghai that is under construction. The commercial complex will include rental premises, office buildings, and the company's second store in Shanghai. The company also owns an equity stake in Beiren Group, a leading retailer in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province. Lifestyle's China business accounted for just 20% of revenue and 10% of segment profit in 2015. At the same time, most of the planned capex for the group in 2016-2018 will be for the new Shanghai commercial complex. After the deal is completed, Lifestyle will comprise mainly of the Hong Kong assets, namely SOGO Causeway Bay and SOGO TST. The Hong Kong business is highly profitable (46% EBITDA margin in 2015) and operating leverage is low as the company owns the property for SOGO Causeway Bay. Despite a weakening retail environment and Fitch's expectation for mid-to-high single-digit decline in revenues in 2016, Fitch expects the Hong Kong business to remain free cash flow positive as there is little capex needed in the next few years. Contact: Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Yi Zhang Analyst +86 21 5097 3390 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.