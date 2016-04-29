(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings takes a positive view of
regulatory
developments under which the Bank of Thailand (BOT) will be
given greater
supervisory powers related to Specialised Financial Institutions
(SFIs).
Thailand's SFIs are state-controlled entities set up under
specific legislation
to fulfil government policy objectives. They comprise eight
institutions - the
Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), the
Export-Import
Bank of Thailand (EXIM), the Government Housing Bank (GH BANK),
the Government
Saving Bank (GSB), the Islamic Bank of Thailand (IBANK), the
Secondary Mortgage
Corporation (SMC), the SME Development Bank of Thailand (SME
BANK) and the Thai
Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG). SFIs are an important part
of the Thai
financial system, accounting for 25% of system deposits and
providing 29% of
household debt.
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) will transfer its supervisory and
inspection
authority over SFIs to the BOT in 2Q16. The move will free the
MOF from
potential conflicts of interest between its roles as
shareholder,
objective-setter, and regulator of SFIs.
Fitch expects the transference of oversight authority to improve
supervision and
transparency, and ensure that the institutions are monitored
more closely in
line with the regime for commercial banks. The focus of the
BOT's supervision
will be ensuring that the SFI's credit process, corporate
governance, and
capital and liquidity buffers are in line with Basel II
standards (which would
still be somewhat different to the Basel III standards required
of commercial
banks).
The MOF also plans to establish an SFI Fund. The process of cash
collection will
be similar to that of the Deposit Protection Agency for
commercial banks, but
the collection rate will be much lower, at 0.18% of deposits for
SFIs against
0.47% for commercial banks. Four SFIs that accept retail
deposits from the
public will be required to remit cash to the SFI Fund - BAAC,
GSB, GH BANK and
IBANK. The MOF intends for the SFI Fund to be used to
recapitalise SFIs in the
event that they encounter financial difficulties.
Fitch is positive about the SFI Fund plan - should an SFI need
bailing out,
government's direct fiscal burden would be lower (although the
government would
still be likely to step in with emergency assistance were the
SFI Fund's
resources to prove insufficient). The fund would also provide
more timely
support in the event that an SFI were to require an urgent
capital injection: at
present, cash must be found from within the budget of the
central government,
which may at times be a time-consuming process.
Furthermore, by imposing a levy on SFI deposits for the first
time, the SFI Fund
will help reduce the cost advantage that SFIs have over
commercial banks in
deposit mobilisation. Deposit competition between SFIs and banks
has intensified
in recent years, which is not in line with the original policy
objectives and
roles of SFIs.
Fitch maintains the view that the state will continue to provide
extraordinary
support to such institutions, given their key policy roles which
is reflected in
our credit ratings approach.
Contact:
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Parson Singha,
CFA Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
