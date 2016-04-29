(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of 17 out of the 18 funds managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP and downgraded the other. All ratings have been withdrawn. BlueBay Investment Grade Bond Fund was downgraded to "Strong" from "Excellent". BlueBay Investment Grade Absolute Return Bond Fund was affirmed at "Good" while the other 16 funds were affirmed at "Strong". The 16 funds are as follows: - BlueBay Investment Grade Euro Aggregate Bond Fund - BlueBay Investment Grade Euro Government Bond Fund - BlueBay Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund - BlueBay Investment Grade Libor Fund. - BlueBay Emerging Market Bond Fund - BlueBay Emerging Market Corporate Bond Fund. - BlueBay Emerging Market Local Currency Bond Fund - BlueBay Emerging Market Select Bond Fund - BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Fund. - BlueBay High Income Loan Fund - BlueBay Global High Income Loan Fund. - BlueBay Global High Yield Bond Fund - BlueBay High Yield Bond Fund - BlueBay Global Unconstrained High Yield Fund - BlueBay Total Return Credit Fund - BlueBay Global Diversified Corporate Bond Fund KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect the stability in the investment processes and resources supporting the funds over the last 12 months. They also take into consideration BlueBay's profile as a large, established, specialist fixed income asset manager. The performance of the funds has been consistent with the affirmed ratings. The downgrade of BlueBay Investment Grade Bond Fund reflects the fund's under-performance over one year and three years to end of March 2016 relative to its benchmark and peers, which has affected the fund's long-term track record that had previously underpinned its 'Excellent' rating. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on the funds above. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. Contacts: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 7530 1147 Committee Chairperson Gregory Fayvilevich, CFA Senior Director +1 212 908 9151 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Fund Quality Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Sep 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.