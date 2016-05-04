(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
Indonesia-based PT
Asuransi Adira Dinamika's (Adira Insurance) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased
or interrupted
payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated
obligations or
issuers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects Adira Insurance's position as
one of the leading
motor insurers in catastrophe-prone Indonesia. The rating also
takes into
account the country's developing and competitive market
conditions, as well as
the evolving regulations in the insurance sector. These factors
are
counterbalanced by the insurer's strong capitalisation, which is
supported by
its steady underwriting performance and its prudent and liquid
investment
portfolio.
Adira Insurance remained one of the 10 biggest non-life
insurance companies in
Indonesia by gross written premium (GWP) in 2015. The company
has kept its
market share at around 4% of total GWP in the past five years.
The company has
been gradually expanding into non-motor insurance businesses to
diversify its
business portfolio risk and boost its market presence. However,
motor insurance
still accounted for more than 50% of the company's total GWP at
end-2015.
The company's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio rose to 243% at
end-2015 from 209%
at end-2014, above the regulatory requirement of 120%. The
company has no plan
to issue debt in the medium term. Hence, Fitch expects the
company's
capitalisation to be supported by surplus growth, which will be
driven by
healthy operating performances.
Fitch views Adira Insurance's investment portfolio as
conservative and highly
liquid, with more than 90% of the portfolio held in cash and
deposits and
fixed-income instruments. Its exposure to risky assets is kept
to a manageable
level relative to its equity. Fitch does not expect any major
changes in the
company's well-defined investment guideline where Adira limits
its holding of
riskier assets such as stocks to a minimum level.
The company was profitable at the operating level in 2015
because positive
underwriting results and steady investment returns overcame
weaker growth in GWP
that stemmed from a slowdown in the Indonesian motor vehicle
sales. The combined
ratio was below 90% over the last five years, although it
increased to 86.6% at
end-2015 from 84.3% at end-2014 due to a higher expense ratio.
The company uses
reinsurance protection in the form of proportional and excess of
loss treaties
to mitigate its business exposure to catastrophe risks. Fitch
expects Adira
Insurance to manage its expenses and continue its selective
underwriting
practices to maintain its healthy underwriting margin.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Adira
Insurance will
continue to maintain an ample capital buffer as well as its
prudent underwriting
approach and reinsurance management to support its business
operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the company's ability
to strengthen
its market franchise and successfully diversify into non-motor
businesses on a
sustained basis. This would translate into a better business
mix, while
maintaining healthy operating profitability.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in the
underwriting
margin (with a combined ratio consistently higher than 100%) and
a sharp decline
in the local statutory risk-based capitalisation ratio to
consistently below
200%.
