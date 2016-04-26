(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) A reduction in the maximum guaranteed
returns that
German life insurance companies are allowed to offer their
clients would not
have any significant impact on their exposure to the risks of
sustained low
interest rates, Fitch Ratings says. We see the possibility of a
long period of
low interest rates as the biggest risk for European insurers and
believe that
German firms are the most exposed because of their previous
widespread use of
guaranteed returns.
BaFin President Felix Hufeld recently highlighted the prospect
of lowering the
maximum 1.25% rate when he said in a newspaper interview that it
is not
sustainable if interest rates stay low, although any decision
will be made by
the Ministry of Finance.
A lower maximum would further reduce the attractiveness of these
products to
customers but we believe the relevance of the guaranteed rate
has already
diminished significantly and that only a small proportion of
products are sold
with a guaranteed return of the maximum allowed. This change was
partly driven
by the introduction of solvency II, which has significantly
increased the
capital requirements for guarantees and made companies reluctant
to offer them.
We expect that new business will increasingly shift towards
products with lower
capital requirements, such as products with reduced guarantees
and unit-linked
products.
A reduction in the maximum guaranteed rate would have no impact
on products that
were sold when guarantees were higher. We estimate that the
average effective
guarantee rate of a typical German life insurance portfolio is
2.7% (including
the impact from additional reserving requirements), which is
above the yields
that insurers are able to achieve on new investments. This is
gradually
squeezing the investment margins of the companies as investments
mature and have
to be reinvested at lower rates.
We have calculated a run-off scenario for a typical life
insurance book, which
assumes the portfolio is entirely in fixed-income assets and
that proceeds of
maturing bonds are reinvested at 1.5%, which is the rate that we
expect firms to
have achieved in the first quarter. Under this scenario, the
return on
investments would fall below the rate required to cover
guarantees in 2026. With
a 1% investment return the crossover occurs in 2022.
But even if investment income were not enough to cover the
guarantees, they
could still be met for some time from other sources of income,
such as
underwriting profits. If these additional sources are included
in the
calculation, the return on investment would stay above the
required return until
beyond 2033 in our 1.5% investment return scenario.
We therefore expect insurers to continue to meet guarantees, but
the risk they
will be unable to do so will rise if rates remain low. Low
yields will
inevitably squeeze insurers' profits, even if guarantees remain
affordable, and
would continue to eat away insurers' capital buffers.
The risk presented by low rates is reflected in our negative
sector outlook for
the German life insurance industry and was also a key driver in
our downgrades
of Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung and Volkswohl Bund
Lebensversicherung as part
of a portfolio review in March.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
