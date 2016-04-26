(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank
Gospodarstwa
Krajowego's (BGK) planned debut issue of up to EUR500m
state-guaranteed senior
eurobonds an expected Long-term foreign currency rating of
'A-(EXP)'.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt
of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes' rating is in line with the 'A-' Long-term
foreign-currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of the Republic of Poland. This reflects
the unconditional
and irrevocable state guarantee for the issue, which covers
payments of both
principal and accrued interest, and Fitch's expectation that the
sovereign will
honour the guarantee provided to noteholders fully and in a
timely manner. The
state guarantee ranks pari passu with Poland's other unsecured
senior
obligations.
The bonds will be issued under an EMTN programme of up to
EUR1bn, which allows
for the issuance of various types of notes. Each series of notes
issued under
the programme is subject to a separate guarantee, and each
guarantee will need
to be approved by the State Treasury of the Republic of Poland
on an issue by
issue basis. Each guarantee will be limited to 140% of the
principal value of
the relevant series of notes.
Proceeds from the issue will be used to finance the National
Road Fund. The Fund
is not incorporated as a legal entity, and its assets and
liabilities are booked
off-balance sheet by BGK.
BGK is the issuer of the notes under the programme and,
according to the draft
issue documentation, the notes "constitute direct, general and
unconditional
obligations of the issuer". However, the documentation also
states that "any
payments under debt securities issued by BGK to finance the
National Road Fund
(including any notes to be issued under the programme) may only
be made from the
National Road Fund's funds and not from other funds or assets
held by BGK". In
Fitch's view, this gives rise to some ambiguity as to the extent
of recourse to
BGK under the notes. However, this does not affect the rating of
the notes,
given that the rating is driven by the state guarantee.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' Long-term rating is sensitive to changes in Poland's
Long-term
foreign currency IDR. Changes to Poland's Long-term foreign
currency IDR would
be reflected in the note's Long-term rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003251
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
