(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) The victory of Prime Minster Aleksandar
Vucic's
Progressive Party in Serbia's election enables the government to
continue with
its proposed reform and fiscal consolidation agenda, Fitch
Ratings says. This
continuity was one of our assumptions when we revised the
Outlook on Serbia's
'B+' sovereign rating to Positive from Stable in December.
The Electoral Commission said on Monday that the Progressive
Party had received
48.3% of the vote, with 97% of votes counted. The Progressives
took 131 seats,
down from 158 as smaller parties increased their representation
but enough to
secure a parliamentary majority. Vucic had said before polling
that he would
form another coalition even if the poll delivered a majority,
but had not
specified with which party. The Progressives' most recent
coalition partner, the
Socialist Party, received the second-largest share of the vote,
with 11%, or 29
seats.
Vucic called the early elections to affirm his mandate to enact
reforms in line
with Serbia's USD1.2bn, three-year precautionary IMF Stand-By
Arrangement agreed
in February 2015, and with continuing EU accession talks.
Securing a
parliamentary majority should therefore support those reform
efforts that have
so far proved more difficult or unpopular.
For example, moves to reduce the public sector wage bill by
cutting the
workforce have been delayed, and the Ministry of Finance has
indicated that
30,000 jobs will be cut this year. A significant hurdle for the
IMF programme is
the resolution of some strategically important public
enterprises that have been
protected from bankruptcy procedures. Broader reforms to improve
the
profitability of the State Electricity Company are planned
following the
increase in electricity tariffs.
Reform of the public sector and SOEs, and privatising viable
entities, are key
performance benchmarks under the IMF agreement. Failure to enact
reform would
add to fiscal risks and could undermine debt sustainability.
Large fiscal
deficits have pushed public debt steadily higher, to above 75%
of GDP in 2015,
compared with a 'B' category median of 52.7%.
Falling current expenditure alongside strong revenue performance
as the economy
has returned to growth, and boosted by one-off items, led to the
fiscal deficit
falling to 3.7% of GDP last year from an average of 5.7% in
2010-2014. This was
below the 4.1% projected last November.
Our December Outlook revision reflected the recovery from the
2014 recession,
fiscal consolidation, and improving external balances. Progress
in these areas -
such as successful implementation of a medium-term fiscal
programme that reduces
public debt/GDP, or a further drop in the persistently high
current account
deficit - would be ratings positive.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
