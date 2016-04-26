(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks 2016 Conference
Presentatihere
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Kazakh banks are facing greater
pressure from
increasingly weak asset quality as a result of economic
recession and sharp
tenge devaluation, says Fitch Ratings.
We consider efforts to clean up loan books since mid-2015
largely cosmetic, and
many borrowers are likely to struggle to service
foreign-currency (FC) loans,
which make up a sizeable part of most banks' lending.
Non-performing loans (NPL)
reported by Fitch-rated banks ranged from 5% of gross loans to
19% at end-2015.
But including restructured loans, total problem loans would be
between 10% and
48%. The figure reaches a high 65% for Kazkommertsbank, which
includes exposure
to BTA. We expect further loan restructuring in 2016 as FC
portfolios
deteriorate further.
Most lenders are likely to continue to recognise loan impairment
losses
gradually because capital buffers are modest and core
profitability is weak,
which makes it difficult for banks to build up capital through
retained
earnings. Reported regulatory capital ratios are fairly high,
with a sector Tier
1 ratio of 12.7% at end-2015. But the ratios are held up by
limited new lending
and lenient NPL reserve ratios.
Capital buffers at most large banks are modest compared with
unreserved problem
loans. Halyk, which maintains strong loan loss cover, is an
exception. Capital
ratios are likely to continue to be supported because banks are
allowed to
classify their loans in a flexible manner. But the results of
the regulatory
system-wide stress-testing exercise, to be completed in August
2016, may result
in some regulatory actions on troubled institutions.
Balance-sheet FC mismatches are mostly hedged with swaps
provided by the
National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), and we expect these to
continue to be rolled
over as required. FC liquidity is comfortable, based on most
banks' large US
dollar liquidity cushions, largely comprising cash placed with
the NBK.
Converting these to tenge to bolster loan growth would be
difficult because the
banks have to maintain FC assets to balance their open currency
positions, while
additional funding from quasi-state entities (about 30% of
system liabilities at
end-2015) will be limited in 2016.
Fitch's slides, used at our Almaty conference on 21 April, are
available by
clicking the link below.
Contact:
Roman Kornev
Director, Banks
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
