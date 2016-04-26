(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CaixaBank, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb' following the recent announcement of its intent to launch a voluntary tender offer for the remaining ordinary shares of Portugal's Banco BPI, S.A. that it does not already own. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Positive. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of CaixaBank's parent holding company, Criteria Caixa, S.A., Unipersonal (Criteria) with a Positive Outlook. A full list of rating actions is attached at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT CaixaBank's IDRs and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's credit fundamentals, as captured by the VR. The affirmation of CaixaBank's ratings reflects our expectation that the group's credit profile will not be materially impacted by the potential acquisition of BPI, given the group's stated commitment to restore capital levels as soon as the acquisition is completed and to address BPI's Angolan exposure within a fairly short timeframe. The Positive Outlook reflects a potential rating upgrade, largely subject to further improvements in CaixaBank's asset quality, risk profile and capital but also to a successful completion of the BPI transaction. BPI is the fourth-largest bank in Portugal with a sound domestic franchise and with one of the best asset quality performance indicators in the Portuguese banking sector. However, the bank's earnings have been dependent on its Angolan business, through Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA). Following a revised regulatory approach by the ECB, BPI's exposure to Angola resulted in excessive risk concentration which, if not addressed, could lead to material pressures on capital. CaixaBank currently holds a 44.1% stake in BPI, but its voting rights are capped at 20% as set out in BPI's by-laws. However, the Portuguese government recently approved a law eliminating the possibility of establishing voting caps, which in Fitch's view should facilitate the successful completion of this transaction, in contrast to the previous voluntary tender offer launched in February 2015. The completion of the BPI deal, which CaixaBank expects by end- 3Q16 and which is Fitch's base case, is conditional on i) the removal of the voting cap, which requires the approval of at least two thirds of the shareholders attendees at BPI's shareholder meeting; ii) acceptances of the tender offer exceeding 50% and iii) receipt of regulatory approvals. CaixaBank has requested the ECB to suspend fines or other administrative actions against BPI related to excess risk concentration in Angola while the takeover is in process. Fitch assumes that potential costs related to excess risk concentrations will be manageable, also in view of CaixaBank's potential divestment of BPI's business in Angola. The disposal will have an influence on the final impact of the transaction on CaixaBank's capital. CaixaBank estimates that the BPI transaction would negatively affect its CET1 ratio by between 95 bps and 145 bps, depending on the level of acceptances. This means an estimated CET1 ratio ranging between 10.1% and 10.6% (from 11.6% at end-2015) post BPI acquisition. However, CaixaBank has expressed its commitment to maintain a fully-loaded CET1 ratio of at least 11% after the potential acquisition of BPI. This target is, in Fitch's view, achievable, based on CaixaBank's scope to generate capital (e.g. through asset disposals or a capital increase among other options). However, the timing and size of capital needs remain uncertain and could also be influenced by future market conditions. Should the BPI deal fail to materialise, CaixaBank's Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio would remain sound and supported by the bank's improved internal capital generation capacity, but would remain at risk from unreserved problem assets. While the completion of the BPI transaction would increase CaixaBank's exposure to a fairly weak, albeit stabilising, Portuguese economy (Portugal; BB+/Stable), Fitch expects the impact of the transaction on factors underpinning CaixaBank's VR other than execution risk and capital to be limited. This is because of the moderate size of BPI in relation to CaixaBank, at about 10.5% of pro-forma combined assets at end-2015 (around 9% only considering domestic assets), but also due to BPI's stronger asset quality performance relative to domestic peers. Although the transaction is prone to execution risks, these are mitigated by management's sound experience in integrating banks and in achieving cost synergies as planned, as well as by CaixaBank's deep knowledge of BPI, given that CaixaBank has been part of the shareholding of BPI since 1995. CaixaBank's asset quality and risk appetite should not be significantly affected by the potential acquisition of BPI, with pro-forma non-performing and coverage ratios remaining broadly stable. However, CaixaBank's asset quality ratios still compare unfavourably by international standards, weighing on the ratings. Although exchanging the equity stake in BPI for credit risk would reduce risks related to CaixaBank's equity investments, equity risks remain from the Spanish bank's large investment portfolio. In Fitch's opinion, this transaction should not affect CaixaBank's efforts to further reduce volumes of problem assets and its real estate exposure, supporting our view of rating upside irrespective of the BPI deal. The proposed BPI deal will, in our view, have an immaterial impact on the bank's operating performance. The potential to realise cost and revenue synergies at BPI should ultimately help improve its performance and hence its contribution to CaixaBank's profits. Criteria's Long-term IDR is based on the institution's VR, which is notched down once from CaixaBank's VR given that it remains Criteria's main asset accounting for 54.9% of its unconsolidated balance-sheet at end-2015. Although it has no banking license, Criteria is CaixaBank's holding company for regulatory supervision purposes. Fitch understands from management that Criteria intends to remain a significant and influential owner of CaixaBank and the BPI deal should not materially change this. The one-notch differential between Criteria's and CaixaBank's VR reflects the planned dilution of Criteria's ownership in CaixaBank to 48.9% from the current 56.8% by 2017 once an intragroup deal with Criteria is completed in 1H16 and exchangeable bonds of Criteria are converted into shares of the bank by 2017 and without taking into account the BPI deal. Fitch does not expect a significant dilution from the BPI deal if CaixaBank opts to restore capital through a capital increase. Criteria's VR also takes into account the company's large and concentrated equity holdings in corporates (although these are largely liquid and listed), double leverage (95% at end-2015) and an adequate level and structure of its debt and liquidity position. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Ratings (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of 'No Floor' of CaixaBank and Criteria reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of these entities can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that they become non-viable. For Criteria Fitch also takes into account its role as holding company. Fitch views the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. BRRD has been effective in EU member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. BRRD was transposed into Spanish legislation on 18 June 2015, with full implementation from 1 January 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Positive Outlook reflects rating upside in the next 18 months, irrespective of the BPI deal, if the reduction of problem assets (including foreclosed assets) accelerates, the sensitivity of FCC to unreserved problem assets continues to improve to levels comfortably below 100% and the FCC ratio remains near end-2015 levels. Reducing risks from equity investments would also be rating-positive. If the BPI deal is successful, rating upside may be delayed by Fitch's assessment of progress in restoring CaixaBank's capital levels as planned and in managing execution risks associated with the integration of BPI, including the delivery of planned synergies and addressing the excessive risk concentration in Angola via what Fitch assumes will be a divestment. Any deviation from Fitch's base case assumptions could trigger a revision of the Outlook or put downward pressure on the ratings. The latter could arise from material deterioration in asset quality and capital, which Fitch currently does not expect. Similarly, a deterioration of the bank's funding and liquidity profile would put pressure on the ratings. Rating downside from the BPI deal is, in our view, limited, but could be triggered by integration challenges or higher-than-expected (by Fitch) costs related to BPI Angolan businesses' large exposures. Criteria's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings remain sensitive to the same factors affecting CaixaBank's VR. Its ratings would also suffer from an ownership dilution resulting in a loss of control over the bank or changes in the regulatory supervision approach of the group. Downside pressures could also arise from write-downs of assets or higher debt or double leverage. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT CaixaBank's state-guaranteed debt issues have been affirmed at 'BBB+', in line with Spain's Long-term IDR. State-guaranteed debt issues are senior unsecured instruments that bear the full guarantee of Spain. Consequently, its ratings are generally the higher of CaixaBank's Long-term IDR and Spain's Long-term IDR. The ratings are sensitive to changes in the Spanish sovereign ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES CaixaBank's and Criteria's subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt issues are rated one notch below the respective banks' VRs to reflect the higher-than-average loss severity of this type of debt. CaixaBank's upper Tier 2 debt securities are rated three notches below the VR to reflect the higher loss severity risk of these securities (two notches) as well as the moderate risk of non-performance relative to the VR (one notch). The ratings of the instruments are primarily sensitive to a change in the banks' VRs, but also to a change in Fitch's view of non-performance or loss severity risk relative to the respective banks' viability. The rating actions are as follows: CaixaBank: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB' Criteria: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Josu Fabo, CFA Director +44 20 3530 1513 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich, CFA Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. CaixaBank is treated as a financial conglomerate for regulatory purposes. This means that when calculating regulatory solvency ratios the group risk weights the assets of its insurance subsidiaries rather than deducting from capital its insurance stake. In order to calculate the Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio as per our methodology we deduct from FCC the tangible book value of CaixaBank's insurance subsidiaries. We also adjust the risk-weighted assets of the bank to exclude the risk-weighted assets derived from the insurance subsidiaries. 