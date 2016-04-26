(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, April 26 (Fitch) Malayan Banking Berhad's (Maybank,
A-/Negative)
recently announced US-dollar denominated Basel III subordinated
securities are
the first offshore Basel III notes issued by a Malaysian bank.
Until this point,
issuances by banks have been in local currency where costs tend
to be lower,
aided by the depth of the local market. Fitch expects further
offshore issuance
to be mainly confined to banks with more sizeable regional
balance sheets, while
those that are domestically focused would likely continue to
target issuance in
local currency.
Overall capital levels for banks in Malaysia appear adequate,
but requirements
have risen globally amid greater regulatory scrutiny of banks.
This has
coincided with the need to replace legacy instruments, which
will no longer
qualify as capital under Basel III rules.
Fitch expects the terms and conditions for Malaysian Tier-2
securities to
broadly follow those in this first offshore transaction. The
securities carry a
write-down clause linked to a non-viability trigger event, and
are intended to
qualify as Tier 2 capital under Malaysia's Basel III capital
rules.
Under Fitch's criteria, the notes would be rated two notches
below the banks'
anchor ratings, which for Malaysian commercial banks would be
their Viability
Rating (VR). The two notches reflect the instruments' higher
loss severity
relative to senior unsecured instruments given their
subordinated status. It
also reflects Fitch's expectation of permanent full principal
loss at the
non-viability trigger event.
Like in many other banking systems, there is no numerical Point
of Non-Viability
(PONV) trigger in Malaysia. A non-viability event would occur
when the relevant
authorities - regulator Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), jointly with
the Malaysia
Deposit Insurance Corporation (MDIC) - decide that a write-off
or conversion
into ordinary equity is necessary, or when a public capital
injection or other
equivalent support is to be provided, without which the bank
would no longer be
viable.
The contractual terms of Maybank's notes allow for a write-off
to be either
partial or in full. However, BNM currently stipulates that the
amount
written-off at PONV must be the full principal value of the
instrument. The
regulations also allow for the authorities not to require a
write-off of the
notes even if the bank is no longer viable, or when capital or
other support has
been provided. Given BNM's current directives, Fitch believes
that if a
write-down is required it would be in full rather than in part,
which explains
the two-notch differential from the anchor ratings.
Lastly, the agency would also not factor in support to Basel III
Tier-2
securities issued by Malaysian commercial banks. This is Fitch's
base case
globally - and reflected in the notching from the VR. We believe
the authorities
still have a supportive attitude towards Malaysian banks, in
particular the
systemically important banks. However, we see incentives for
providing support
as stronger for senior creditors, particularly bank depositors,
and state
support would not extend to banks' Basel III loss-absorbing
instruments.
