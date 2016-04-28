(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banque Ouest
Africaine de
Developpement's (BOAD; BBB/Stable/F2) debut Euronotes a 'BBB'
rating, subject to
the receipt of final documentation.
The US dollar-denominated notes are unsecured unsubordinated
obligations of
BOAD, and are rated in line with its 'BBB' Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR). The net proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes and project
financing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BOAD's ratings are primarily based on the strong support the
bank receives from
its largest shareholder, the Banque Centrale des Etats d'Afrique
de l'Ouest
(BCEAO), which is the regional central bank for the West African
Economic and
Monetary Union (Union Economique et Monetaire Ouest-Africaine -
UEMOA) and owns
47% of BOAD's capital. The ratings also encapsulate support from
the eight
regional member states (RMS) of the UEMOA, which each own 6% of
BOAD's capital,
as well as from its non-regional member states, especially
France (AA/Stable; 4%
of capital).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BOAD's ratings are driven by shareholder support. An upgrade
could follow a
significant improvement in the credit quality of UEMOA's
countries, leading to
an improvement in BCEAO's capacity to support the bank.
While a reduction in the rating of individual RMS would not have
a direct impact
given their fairly low share in BOAD's capital, a downgrade of
the Country
Ceiling for UEMOA would lead to a similar action on BOAD's
ratings.
A devaluation of the CFA franc against the euro or a change in
the monetary
agreements between France and UEMOA, implying a lower level of
support by France
to the region, would lead to a downgrade of BOAD's ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions. In
particular, Fitch assumes that the average sovereign rating of
the seven
non-publicly rated countries of the UEMOA is low
speculative-grade. It also
assumes that the French treasury will honour its commitment to
provide liquidity
to BCEAO and preserve the convertibility of the CFA franc into
euro in the event
of a depletion of its international assets.
