(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Commercial Bank
International (CBI) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'A-' and a
Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
CBI's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that CBI is a
key affiliate
of Qatar National Bank (QNB; AA-/Stable/F1+) due to its role as
QNB's vehicle
for UAE lending, an important market for QNB. They also
incorporate Fitch's
belief that a CBI default would constitute high reputational
risk for QNB as CBI
and QNB share the same logo, and the role it plays for QNB. The
ratings also
reflect our belief that any required support would be easily
manageable for QNB
given the relatively small size of CBI in relation to QNB.
However, our view of
potential support is somewhat constrained by QNB's minority 40%
stake in CBI,
which is the maximum allowed under UAE law for foreign
ownership. Fitch believes
QNB would be willing to increase its ownership if allowed under
UAE regulations.
QNB's IDRs are based on potential support available from the
Qatar authorities,
if necessary. In Fitch's view, this support would flow through
QNB to CBI given
the role it plays for QNB.
The Short-term IDR of 'F1'; the higher of the two possible for
Long-term IDR of
'A-'; reflects the support available to CBI from its
higher-rated parent.
VR
CBI's VR primarily reflects the bank's limited franchise and
relatively less
diversified business model than peers. It also considers the
bank's capital
ratios, which Fitch views as weak given the bank's aggressive
growth strategy
and also relative to the average of UAE peers, as well as its
still weak but
improving asset quality metrics. The VR also takes into account
the clean-up of
CBI's balance sheet through the write-off of legacy impaired
loans, its
tightened underwriting standards, albeit with a still limited
track record, and
the intrinsic support, including liquidity support, it enjoys
from QNB, its
largest shareholder.
CBI accounted for less than 1% of total banking system assets
and loans at
end-2015. However, its partnership with QNB allows it to
participate in
syndications and big tickets. The bank has been strengthening
its balance sheet
through write offs in addition to the sale of non-core assets
(including
investment securities and performing loans). New management is
in place, with a
more conservative risk appetite focusing on good credit quality
and selective
uptake of new customers.
CBI's asset quality metrics improved in 2015 following AED1.6bn
of write offs.
Accordingly, the impaired loans ratio went down to 8% at
end-2015 from 16% the
prior year and loan loss reserve coverage improved to 81%. At
end-1Q16, these
ratios improved further to 6.7% and 89% due to recoveries.
However, the bank's
underlying asset quality remains weak, with an above sector
average exposure to
the real estate sector and a total problem loan ratio (including
impaired loans,
PDNI and restructured loans) of 17.6% at end-2015, which Fitch
believes is a
more appropriate measure of asset quality. The loan book remains
concentrated by
single-name exposures, particularly real estate exposure, albeit
mainly from
legacy lending (the 20 largest exposures represented 2.2x of
total equity at
end-2015). Fitch expects CBI's asset quality metrics to further
improve as the
bank finishes writing off its legacy impaired loans and tightens
its
underwriting standards. CBI is planning on strengthening its
reserve coverage to
100% supported by its improving operating revenues. These
measures should
improve the bank's loss absorption capacity.
CBI reported net losses of AED467m in 2015 due to a sharp
increase in impairment
charges, which was more than double its pre-impairment profit
(222% of 2015
pre-impairment profit). Given that CBI has now completed most of
the cleaning of
its balance sheet and reserve coverage has improved, Fitch
expects impairment
charges to drop and the bank's operating profit to turn
positive, as evidenced
by 1Q16 results. The net interest margin (NIM), which stood at
3.4% in 2015, in
line with other UAE peers, is expected to decline in 2016 due to
downward
pressure on pricing and the expected increase in the bank's
funding costs.
CBI's capital ratios have been under pressure as revenue
generation has not been
keeping up with the bank's high loan growth. The bank's Fitch
Core Capital ratio
declined further to 11% at end-2015 (12% at end-2014) due to the
net losses
incurred, which is lower than the UAE banks' average. However,
total regulatory
capital improved to 14.8% at end-2015 from 12.5% in the prior
year due to the
additional Tier 1 issuance. CBI does not plan to repatriate
dividends, which
will help strengthen its internal capital generation. However,
if revenue
generation does not keep up with the bank's planned growth,
capital ratios will
be pressured further.
CBI is mainly funded by customer deposits, which accounted for
85% of non-equity
funding at end-2015. Corporate deposits represented 88% of the
total, which
makes the deposit base more concentrated than other local peers
(the 20 largest
depositors accounted for 46% of the total at end-2015). CBI is
trying to
increase its current and saving accounts, which will help reduce
its deposit
concentration and funding costs. The bank holds an adequate
stock of liquid
assets including cash balances, interbank placements and
investment securities,
which covered 23% of total customer deposits at end-2015.
Despite the shrinkage of the loan book, the loan to deposit
ratio increased to
111% at end-2015, higher than the sector average, as the bank
reduced deposits
by 23% to preserve its NIM. Fitch does not expect the loan to
deposit ratio to
materially drop from its current level due to the bank's high
loan growth target
for 2016 and 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
CBI's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in QNB's
IDRs or a
change in Fitch's view of CBI's relative importance to its
parent. In turn,
QNB's IDRs are sensitive to a change in the Qatari authorities'
ability or
propensity to provide support if needed. At present Fitch
considers the
likelihood of any change to be small. The Stable Outlook on
CBI's Long-term IDR
mirrors that on QNB.
VR
Further evidence of CBI implementing its strategy, building its
franchise and
growing its balance sheet with no material deterioration in the
bank's risk
indicators could contribute to an upgrade. Upside for the VR
could also arise
from improvements in the underlying asset quality and capital
ratios.
A deterioration in asset quality or capital however could be
negative for the
VR. A deterioration in CBI's liquidity, if the bank channels its
liquidity into
growing its loan book, or if its loan to deposit ratio
materially increases,
would also put pressure on the bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F1'
Viability Rating assigned at 'b+'
Support Rating assigned at '1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PO Box 502030
Secondary Analyst
Zeinab Abdalla
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1210
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 62 92
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1741,
Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003457
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.