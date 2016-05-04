(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of South Africa-based RMB Structured Insurance
Limited (RMBSI),
Ireland-based RMB Financial Services Limited (RMBFS) and
Mauritius-based RMB
Structured Insurance Limited PCC (RMBSI PCC) at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed RMBSI's National IFS rating at
'A+(zaf)'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the companies' strong capital positions, as
well as the
RMBSI group's resilient fee and underwriting income, prudent
investment policy
and conservative approach to underwriting risk.
Offsetting these positive rating drivers is the group's small
size (particularly
in relation to other insurers in the market) and concentration
risk, stemming
from its focus on the South African market and its limited
number of clients.
The RMBSI group is well-capitalised, scoring 'Extremely Strong'
on Fitch's Prism
factor-based model (Prism FBM) as at 30 June 2015. Together with
strong reported
regulatory solvency ratios, this supports Fitch's view that the
RMBSI group has
a strong capital position.
Fitch takes a positive view of the group's resilient fee and
underwriting
income, which increased to ZAR83m in 2015 from ZAR76m in 2014.
The increase was
mainly driven by a strong increase in fee income from the
Underwriting Solutions
business. Despite this, net profit deteriorated to ZAR82m (2014:
ZAR101m),
mainly due to the base effect of strong investment income from
the structured
business in 2014.
All entities of the group follow a conservative investment
strategy, which Fitch
views positively. Any equity exposure is taken at the request of
the client, who
bears the investment risk.
As underwriting authority is delegated to underwriting
management agencies
(UMAs), a potential mis-alignment of interests exists between
UMAs and RMBSI.
However, Fitch believes RMBSI manages and controls this risk
well, by careful
selection of UMAs and by requiring them to agree to various
conditions relating
to their operation and performance.
RMBSI PCC's and RMBFS's ratings reflect the companies' strong
links to the RMBSI
group. We view RMBSI PCC and RMBFS as "Core" to the RMBSI group,
as defined in
our insurance rating methodology, and therefore align their IFS
ratings with
RMBSI.
In Fitch's opinion RMBSI group's majority shareholder, Rand
Merchant Investment
Holdings Limited, could provide financial support should the
group encounter
financial distress. However, this factor is not taken into
account in RMBSI's
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
RMBSI group's South African national scale ratings could be
upgraded if there is
sustained profitable growth that improves the overall scale of
the group,
provided the strong capital position is maintained.
A downgrade of both the national and international scale ratings
could result
from a sharp decline in revenue or earnings or a sustained sharp
deterioration
in capitalisation, as measured by regulatory solvency or Fitch's
Prism FBM.
An upgrade of South Africa's Long-term foreign or local currency
IDRs could
trigger a similar rating action on RMBSI's IFS ratings. However,
a one notch
downgrade in South Africa's IDRs is unlikely to lead to a
corresponding action
on RMBSI's ratings.
