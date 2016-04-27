(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised CAMCA
Assurance's (CAA) and
CAMCA Reassurance's (CAR) Outlooks to Positive from Stable,
while affirming
their Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-'.
Both companies are domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
and are owned,
directly and indirectly, by Credit Agricole's (CA; A/Positive)
39 regional
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook on both companies is directly linked to
that on CA group.
The affirmation reflects the companies' high degree of
integration within the CA
group, given their role in insuring the group's guaranteed
housing loans. Both
companies are reliant on the group for their role, business
position and
strategic direction. Their ratings are therefore mainly driven
by CA's ratings.
Fitch expects that CA's regional banks would provide support to
their insurance
subsidiaries, if needed.
CAA's premiums grew 64% in 2015 following sharp growth in the
insurer's core
business line - guarantees of housing loans. The line accounted
for 93% of CAA's
premiums in 2015 (2014: 88%). Additionally, CAA has outperformed
the growth of
CA's housing loan book and increased its penetration rate in the
loan book to
35% in 2015 from 31% in 2014. This growth was supported by both
an increase in
the average value of an insured housing loan and also an
increase in the number
of insured loans. This resulted from sharp growth of domestic
housing loans in
2015, driven mainly by loan refinancing as borrowers took
advantage of the low
interest rate environment.
Fitch expects the supply of new housing loans in France in 2016
to be lower than
in 2015, due to a slowdown in loan refinancing, which may lead
to a decrease in
written premiums for CAA. CAR's gross written premiums increased
to EUR57m in
2015 from EUR47m in 2014 following the increase in CAA's
business volumes.
Fitch considers CAA's and CAR's credit profiles sound, as
evidenced by low
defaults on their guaranteed insurance business for housing
loans. CAA's net
combined ratio strengthened to 83.5% in 2015 (2014: 89.5%;
five-year average:
81.9%), which was mainly supported by a lower loss ratio. CAA
reported a solid
net profit of EUR15m in 2015. CAR reported a net loss before
allocation to the
equalisation reserve of EUR21m in 2015 compared with a net
profit of EUR23m in
2014.
In accordance with Fitch's expectations the new Solvency-II
regime has had a
positive impact on both CAA's and CAR's solvency ratios and
available capital.
Being domiciled in Luxembourg, which allows the setting aside of
significant
reserves and the build-up of a capital buffer, has allowed both
insurers to
comply with regulatory requirements. In addition, under Solvency
2 the
equalisation reserve is treated as equity in the statutory
solvency calculation.
Both CAA and CAR are compliant with the Solvency-II regime with
a significant
cushion. Solvency-II ratios stood at 195% for CAA (Solvency-I
ratio at 308% at
end-2015) and at 987% for CAR (Solvency-I ratio at 99.5% at
end-2015) as at 1
January 2016.
Fitch views the investment policy of both insurers as cautious,
investing only
in high-quality assets. Both companies focus on French, German
and Luxembourg
bonds. CAA is mostly invested in fixed-income securities (93% of
total
investments at end-2015), including 79% in bonds rated in the
'AAA' and 'AA'
categories. The net investment yield on CAA's bond investments
was 2.5% in 2015
(2014: 3.7%). CAR follows the same investment strategy as CAA.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to CA's ratings will be reflected in CAA's and CAR's
ratings. Material
deterioration in the prospect of support for these companies
from their parent
could also lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
