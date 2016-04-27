(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 27 (Fitch) Based on the net foreign currency
assets of a sample
of large private sector Venezuelan banks (representing
approximately 48% of the
banking system), the government's March 2016 re-structuring of
its exchange rate
regime is unlikely to have a large impact on profitability or
bank capital,
according to Fitch Ratings. As a result, the impact of this
policy change is
neutral for bank ratings.
On March 9, 2016, the Venezuelan government instituted the
latest reform of its
multi-tiered exchange rate regime. It introduced a new primary
'Divisas
Protegidas' (Dipro) exchange rate for the import of essential
goods and
services, fixed at VEF10 to USD1. Dipro has replaced the former
primary rate
fixed at VEF6.3 to USD1. The government also introduced a new
floating 'Divisas
Complementarias' (Dicom) exchange rate, which serves for all
other transactions.
This rate replaced the Sistema Marginal de Divisas (Simadi) and
traded at
approximately VEF365.4 to USD1 at April 25, 2016.
The Bank Superintendence has yet to announce at which exchange
rate the banking
system will be required to report the value of foreign currency
assets. Given
that banks previously reported at a fixed primary rate of VEF6.3
to USD1, Fitch
expects that the authorities will require banks to similarly
report at the new
fixed primary Dipro rate.
As almost all securities are classified as hold to maturity or
available for
sale, there would be no immediate impact on the income statement
from
devaluation. At the large private sector banks sampled by Fitch,
the valuation
of net USD assets at the Dipro rate would increase bank capital
and total assets
by approximately VEF250 million on average, based on banks'
December 2015
financials. This would result in a negligible increase in
capital from 7.1% to
7.2% of total assets.
Under the less likely scenario that the authorities allowed
banks to value USD
assets at the much higher floating Dicom rate (a local currency
appreciation of
such assets by more than 40x) bank capital and total assets
would rise by
approximately VEF18.3 billion on average. Such a revaluation
would increase
capital by approximately 359 basis points to 10.7% of total
assets.
A further change enacted by the new regulation requires foreign
currency credit
card transactions by Venezuelans overseas to be settled at the
floating Dicom
rate. However, given that most banks are at or near the
regulatory limit on
consumer lending, and the low foreign currency purchasing power
of credit card
holders, Fitch expects that the volume and potential impact of
such transactions
will be minimal.
Venezuelan banks have typically benefitted from prior
devaluations. After the
last such revaluation of net USD assets in February 2013 (from a
fixed rate of
VEF4.29 to VEF6.28 per USD1), banks reported a month-to-month
increase in
capital from 8.0% to 9.1% of total assets. However, banks' net
foreign assets
have steadily declined, providing less scope for benefits to
capital from
devaluation.
