MONTERREY/SANTIAGO, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Provincia Casa
Financiera (Provincia) Foreign Currency (FC) and Local Currency
(LC) Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B' and a Support Rating (SR)
of '5'. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
Provincia is a branch of Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires
(BAPRO) and part
of the same legal entity. Therefore, Provincia's IDRs reflect
Fitch's opinion of
BAPRO's financial and business profile, which are highly
influenced by its
leading franchise and systemic importance as the second largest
bank in terms of
loans and deposits in Argentina. Fitch also considers the bank's
good asset
quality, ample liquidity, moderate profitability and low capital
base.
In addition, BAPRO and Provincia are wholly-owned by the
government of the
Province of Buenos Aires. BAPRO's liabilities (including those
of its branches
abroad) are fully guaranteed by the government of the Province
of Buenos Aires.
The head office, BAPRO also has international coverage through
branches and
representative offices in five countries mainly to attend
domestic needs related
to intraregional foreign trade supporting the commercial
activity of Argentina
in the region.
In Uruguay, Provincia is small due to its narrow business focus.
Its legal
status is a casa financiera, which differs from a banking
license because it is
not allowed to raise resident's deposits and has much lower
regulatory costs.
However, in terms of regulatory capital limits, Provincia has to
comply with the
rules applied to banks (minimum of 8% of total regulatory
capital ratio).
Provincia is fully integrated with its head office's strategies,
corporate
governance practices and risk management procedures. It operates
only through
one office and reports to the International Division of BAPRO.
Provincia has a
low profitability, low credit risk, a highly liquid balance
sheet and adequate
capitalization metrics. The branch's current business plan aims
to improve its
profitability mainly through loan growth targeting Uruguayan and
Argentine
companies and a more active pricing policy.
Provincia's FC IDR is above the Argentina's FC IDR of 'RD' which
reflects the
current default status of certain debt securities affected by a
court ruling.
However, in Fitch's view, Argentina's payment capacity for its
LC and FC debt
securities recently issued is 'B'. At the time of Argentina's
local currency
upgrade, Fitch indicated the resumption of timely debt service
on defaulted
bonds would lead to the upgrade of the FC IDR, most likely to
the level of the
LC IDR. The government is moving ahead with the external debt
issuance to pay
for the settlement with holdout creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating of '5' reflects that, although possible,
external support for
this bank, as with most Argentine banks, cannot be relied upon
given the ample
economic imbalances. In turn, the sovereign ability and
willingness to support
banks is highly uncertain.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS
Provincia's IDRs are sensitive to changes in BAPRO's financial
and business
profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
Changes in the SR of Provincia are unlikely in the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Provincia Casa Financiera:
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Support Rating '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399 9156
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56 2 2499 3320
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
