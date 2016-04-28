(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 27 (Fitch) A major regulator-led
corporate restructuring
of several large industrial sectors in Korea could mean that
policy banks with
the greatest exposures to the troubled sectors will require
additional capital
if they were to be actively engaged in the process to clean up
legacy assets,
says Fitch Ratings. But the restructuring should have only a
limited direct
impact on commercial banks.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) announced the
restructuring process for
a range of sectors, including shipping, shipbuilding,
petrochemicals and steel,
on Tuesday. The immediate focus will be on shipping and
shipbuilding. Both
sectors face over-supply and poor demand amid the protracted
slowdown in global
economic growth.
Fitch estimates that around 11.2% of loans to the two sectors
were
non-performing at end-2015 (versus 1.8% for the banking system).
This is likely
to increase further, given that the "precautionary-and-below"
loan ratio is
around 16.6%, while Korea's big shipbuilders have received only
a handful of new
ship orders so far this year. Moreover, further asset-quality
weakening is
looming from around KRW15trn in exposures to Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine
Engineering (DSME), which reported KRW5.1trn of net losses and
became a
subsidiary of Korea Development Bank (KDB; AA-/Stable) in 2015.
Fitch believes
that almost all of the banks' exposures to DSME were recorded as
normal
performing loans at end-1Q16.
Fitch estimates the banking system's loan exposure to shipping
and shipbuilding
totals at around KRW88trn (USD77bn), with the shipbuilding
sector accounting for
just under 80%. Specialised or policy banks account for roughly
70%-75% of the
loans to the two sectors, with KDB and Export-Import Bank of
Korea (KEXIM;
AA-/Stable) making up the majority. As a result, the two sectors
account for
10.1% of the total loans of specialised banks - 2.0% for
shipping and 8.1% for
shipbuilding.
The large policy banks (whose ratings are underpinned by
government support and
aligned with the sovereign rating) are likely to need more
capital if they are
to play proactive roles in the restructuring process. The
government has been
pressuring the Bank of Korea (BoK) to inject capital into KDB,
but this would
require passing legislation through the National Assembly, where
it could run
into political opposition. The government has already supported
KDB and KEXIM by
injecting KRW2.0trn and KRW1.1trn, respectively, of equity
capital into the
banks in 2015 and 1Q16. KDB has also been selling non-core
subsidiaries to
boost capital.
Commercial banks, in contrast, are much less exposed to the
restructuring. Only
about 31% of loans to the shipping sector and 26% to the
shipbuilding sector are
held by commercial banks. The shipping and shipbuilding loans
accounted for 0.6%
and 1.8% of commercial banks' total loan books, respectively.
Commercial banks'
profitability should be sufficient to offset the impact -
pre-provisioning
operating profit was KRW11trn in 2015. Fitch anticipates similar
credit costs in
2016 for commercial banks and has forecasted a stable sector
outlook.
Some commercial banks could be more at risk from the indirect
effects of
corporate restructuring, though. Provincial banks operating in
areas with heavy
shipping and shipbuilding employment, such as Kyong-nam province
and the regions
around Ulsan and Busan, will be more exposed than larger banks
with national
franchises. Profitability at such banks could be affected
alongside the
prospects of large-scale layoffs in affected sectors over the
next several
years.
