MILAN/LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Banca
Popolare di
Milano's (BPM; BB+/RWN/B) EUR3.68bn 'BBB+' mortgage covered
bonds (Obbligazioni
Bancarie Garantite; OBG) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The rating action follows the RWN that Fitch has placed on BPM's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on 21 April 2016 (see "Fitch Places BPM on RWN;
Changes Popolare's
Outlook to Negative" dated 21 April 2016 available on
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch will resolve the RWN on BPM's covered bonds following the
resolution of
the RWN on the bank's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN on BPM's outstanding OBG directly reflects that on the
bank's IDR. The
current rating of the covered bonds does not have any buffer
against a downgrade
of the IDR: all else being equal, if the IDR of BPM is
downgraded, the rating of
the covered bonds would also be downgraded.
The 'BBB+' rating is based on BPM's Long-term IDR of 'BB+', an
unchanged IDR
uplift of 0, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high
risk) and the 88%
asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis, which
provides more protection than the unchanged 89% 'BBB+' breakeven
AP.
The 88% AP that BPM publicly discloses in its latest monthly
test performance
report (as of March 2016) allows the covered bonds to achieve a
three-notch
recovery uplift from the 'BB+' tested rating on a probability of
default basis,
which is also the rating floor for the covered bonds. This level
of AP provides
for at least 91% recoveries on the covered bonds assumed to be
in default in a
'BBB+' scenario but prevents timely payments above the 'BB+'
rating floor.
The greatest contributors to the 'BBB+' breakeven AP (equivalent
to an
overcollateralisation (OC) of 12.4%) remain asset disposal and
cash flow
valuation (unchanged at 10.4% and 9.6% respectively). The asset
disposal
represents a stressed valuation of the cover pool and is driven
by the
refinancing spreads assumed for Italian residential mortgage
loans (375bp at
BBB+) and maturity mismatches between assets and liabilities.
The weighted
average (WA) life of the assets is 9.9 years versus that on the
bonds of 3.1
years.
The cash flow valuation is also driven by open interest rate
positions, which
account for 35% in an increasing interest rate scenario. Fitch
assumes optional
loans (24.8% of the pool) to switch to a fixed-rate and
floating-rate loans with
cap (35.3% of the pool) to reach their WA cap. On the
liabilities side, the
EUR0.88bn fixed-rate covered bonds are hedged via fixed to
floating swaps and
the cash flows are modelled after the swap.
The cover pool composition is unchanged compared since the last
periodic review
of the programme (November 2015) and the credit loss component
is unchanged at
3.3%.
The D-Cap is unchanged at 2 notches, driven by what Fitch
assesses as high risk
in the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. The IDR uplift
for BPM's
covered bonds, which takes into account the exemption of fully
collateralised
covered bonds from bail-in, remains at 0 as the covered bonds
currently do not
qualify under Fitch criteria for a higher IDR uplift (see
"Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria" for more details).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB+' rating of the covered bonds would be vulnerable to
downgrade if any
of the following occurs: (i) Banca Popolare di Milano's Issuer
Default Rating is
downgraded by one or more notches to 'BB' or below, or (ii) the
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch gives credit to increases above the 89% 'BBB+'
breakeven AP.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in absence of new
issuance. Therefore
the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
