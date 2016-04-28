(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank
Nederlandse Gemeenten's
(BNG Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt
ratings at
'AA+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list
of rating actions
is available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNG Bank's 'AA+' Long-term IDR is at the bank's Support Rating
Floor (SRF) and
reflects Fitch's belief of an extremely high probability that
the Netherlands
(AAA/Stable) will support the bank in case of need. Despite the
implementation
of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), Fitch will
continue to
factor in state support for BNG Bank. Fitch's expectation is
based on BNG Bank's
state ownership, and its important and long-lasting policy role
in financing the
Dutch public sector.
The BRRD, which was implemented formally into Dutch law in
November 2015,
represents a small incremental risk to state support being made
available to BNG
Bank's senior unsecured creditors in a timely manner, as well as
dilution of
national discretion over resolution decisions. This is reflected
in the
one-notch differential between the Netherlands' Long-term IDR
and BNG Bank's SRF
and hence Long-term IDR.
Fitch believes that the state would act pre-emptively to
replenish BNG Bank's
capital levels, in case of need, due to the dependence of the
bank's business
model on wholesale funding. Also, we see a very low likelihood
that the bank
will face a sudden need for capital support, given its mainly
domestic public
sector assets. Should the need for support arise, Fitch
considers it highly
likely that support from the public owners of BNG Bank would be
arranged in
accordance with the private investor test as part of state aid
considerations
and also required under BRRD to avoid necessary bail-in of
senior creditors.
However, the remote risk that this may not be achieved drives
the one
notch-differential Fitch between the bank's and the state's
Long-term IDRs.
BNG Bank's full public ownership is long-term and strategic.
Half of its capital
has been held by the Dutch state since 1921 with the other half
controlled by
Dutch provinces and local authorities. The bank's articles of
association
prevent private ownership.
BNG Bank is one of two Dutch policy banks whose clear, strategic
and
long-established roles have been to provide banking services to
the public
authorities. This is defined in BNG Bank's articles of
association. Fitch
believes it would be difficult to transfer this role to
commercial banks given
the low yield and long maturity of the assets generated by the
bank's business
model.
We believe that the absence of an explicit funding guarantee
from the
Netherlands to BNG Bank and of a special legal status, which
would legally bind
the state to support the bank, is largely offset by the greater
influence on the
ratings of BNG Bank's policy role and public ownership.
The operations of BNG Bank are entirely determined by its policy
role, its
strategy is framed by the bank's articles of association and its
franchise
largely dependent on its public ownership. The extremely
low-risk nature of BNG
Bank's assets, its solid risk-weighted capital ratios, the
accommodative Dutch
regulatory policy towards policy banks and prudent liquidity
management make it
highly unlikely that it will ever require extraordinary support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNG Bank's SRF and Long-term IDR are sensitive to changes in the
Netherlands'
ability to provide support as reflected in its ratings. A
weakening of BNG
Bank's strategic importance to the Dutch state or ownership,
which we view as
highly unlikely, could also cause a widening of the notching
between the
Netherlands' and BNG Bank's ratings. A deviation from its
narrowly defined
domestic policy role may also be rating-negative.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AA+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA+'
European commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term market linked senior unsecured debt: affirmed at
'AA+(emr)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
