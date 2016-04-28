(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten's (BNG Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'AA+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BNG Bank's 'AA+' Long-term IDR is at the bank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) and reflects Fitch's belief of an extremely high probability that the Netherlands (AAA/Stable) will support the bank in case of need. Despite the implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), Fitch will continue to factor in state support for BNG Bank. Fitch's expectation is based on BNG Bank's state ownership, and its important and long-lasting policy role in financing the Dutch public sector. The BRRD, which was implemented formally into Dutch law in November 2015, represents a small incremental risk to state support being made available to BNG Bank's senior unsecured creditors in a timely manner, as well as dilution of national discretion over resolution decisions. This is reflected in the one-notch differential between the Netherlands' Long-term IDR and BNG Bank's SRF and hence Long-term IDR. Fitch believes that the state would act pre-emptively to replenish BNG Bank's capital levels, in case of need, due to the dependence of the bank's business model on wholesale funding. Also, we see a very low likelihood that the bank will face a sudden need for capital support, given its mainly domestic public sector assets. Should the need for support arise, Fitch considers it highly likely that support from the public owners of BNG Bank would be arranged in accordance with the private investor test as part of state aid considerations and also required under BRRD to avoid necessary bail-in of senior creditors. However, the remote risk that this may not be achieved drives the one notch-differential Fitch between the bank's and the state's Long-term IDRs. BNG Bank's full public ownership is long-term and strategic. Half of its capital has been held by the Dutch state since 1921 with the other half controlled by Dutch provinces and local authorities. The bank's articles of association prevent private ownership. BNG Bank is one of two Dutch policy banks whose clear, strategic and long-established roles have been to provide banking services to the public authorities. This is defined in BNG Bank's articles of association. Fitch believes it would be difficult to transfer this role to commercial banks given the low yield and long maturity of the assets generated by the bank's business model. We believe that the absence of an explicit funding guarantee from the Netherlands to BNG Bank and of a special legal status, which would legally bind the state to support the bank, is largely offset by the greater influence on the ratings of BNG Bank's policy role and public ownership. The operations of BNG Bank are entirely determined by its policy role, its strategy is framed by the bank's articles of association and its franchise largely dependent on its public ownership. The extremely low-risk nature of BNG Bank's assets, its solid risk-weighted capital ratios, the accommodative Dutch regulatory policy towards policy banks and prudent liquidity management make it highly unlikely that it will ever require extraordinary support. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BNG Bank's SRF and Long-term IDR are sensitive to changes in the Netherlands' ability to provide support as reflected in its ratings. A weakening of BNG Bank's strategic importance to the Dutch state or ownership, which we view as highly unlikely, could also cause a widening of the notching between the Netherlands' and BNG Bank's ratings. A deviation from its narrowly defined domestic policy role may also be rating-negative. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AA+' Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA+' European commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' Long-term market linked senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA+(emr)' Contact: Primary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Senior Director +44 20 3530 1330 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Konstantin Yakimovich Director +44 20 3530 1789 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1003466 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.