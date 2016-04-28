(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed the
ratings of Indonesia-based PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), PT
Bank Danamon
Indonesia, Tbk (Danamon) and PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin).
The rating
Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of
this commentary.
'AAA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote the highest ratings
assigned by
Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating
is assigned to
issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default
risk relative to
all other issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of very
low default
risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same
country. The default
risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's
highest rated
issuers or obligations.
'F1(idn)' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest
capacity for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. Under the agency's National Rating scale, this
rating is assigned
to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same
country. Where the
liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the
assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BCA's IDRs, Viability Rating (VR) and National Ratings reflect
Fitch's view that
its strong credit fundamentals will continue to be underpinned
by its business
model, which focuses on low-risk transactional banking. The
fundamentals will
remain comparable with higher rated peers' in emerging markets.
However, the
credit profile is constrained by BCA's operating environment,
where the
developing financial market is more susceptible to systemic
liquidity and
funding risk than in developed markets. BCA has demonstrated
resilient and
strong performance during 2015's challenging operating
conditions, with improved
profitability and sound asset quality. It benefited from high
interest rates
thanks to its large low-cost current and savings deposits (CASA)
base. BCA's
Tier-1 capital ratio remains sound at 18.1% at end-2015,
supported by strong
internal capital generation.
Danamon's IDRs, VR and National Ratings reflect its relatively
weaker funding
profile and internal capital generation, counterbalanced by a
strong capital
profile (Tier-1 capital ratio at 18.8% at end-2015). The rating
also considers
its weakened asset quality due to exposure to commodity-related
industries.
Nonetheless, downside risk shows signs of moderation in Fitch's
view. Funding
and liquidity weaknesses are highlighted by the bank's reliance
on high-cost
non-CASA deposits and above-peer loan-to-deposit ratios.
Panin's IDRs and VR reflect its modest and weaker earnings
compared with
higher-rated Indonesian banks, counterbalanced by improved
capital and
satisfactory asset quality. Panin's core capital is strong, with
a Tier-1 ratio
of 17.5% at end-2015. Despite a weaker operating environment,
the bank's
profitability was moderately resilient in 2015 thanks to
manageable asset
quality with low credit costs.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of BCA, Danamon
and Panin reflect
Fitch's view of a moderate probability of extraordinary state
support being made
available, if needed. Fitch believes these three banks are
systemically
important to Indonesia as BCA, Danamon and Panin are the third,
sixth and
seventh largest banks in Indonesia by assets, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VIABILITY RATINGS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BCA's ratings are sensitive to significant changes in its
business model that
may result in greater appetite for risk or sharp deterioration
of the operating
environment, which would be indicated by a lower sovereign
rating. Improvements
in the operating environment, perhaps stemming from, but not
limited to, an
upgrade of the sovereign rating, may result in rating upside for
the bank.
Danamon's ratings are sensitive to its funding and liquidity
profile. Rating
upside for Danamon may result from material improvement in its
franchise,
leading to improved funding and liquidity metrics while
maintaining sound asset
quality and profitability.
For Panin, rapid loan expansion, which could negatively affect
its capital and
funding position in a difficult economy, may result in a
downgrade to the bank's
VR. However, as Panin's 'BB' IDR is at the same level as its
Support Rating
Floor, the IDR will not be affected by a downgrade of the bank's
VR unless
considerations underpinning its 'BB' SRF also weaken. Sustained
improvements in
its ability to generate capital and profitability would be
positive for its VR.
SUPPORT RATINGS and SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
A change in Fitch's view of the government's ability and
willingness to provide
extraordinary support would affect these banks' Support Ratings
and Support
Rating Floors. Recent approval of the Financial System Crisis
Prevention and
Mitigation Law by the Indonesian parliament does not materially
change the
likelihood of government support for systemically important
banks. However,
Fitch will review the potential impact on Support Ratings and
Support Rating
Floors as further key details on the law become available.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
BCA:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Danamon:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Panin:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
