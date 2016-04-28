(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Barclays' 1Q16 core
bank results
proved resilient in a difficult quarter, in the absence of
material conduct
provisions. However, the group incurred larger losses in the
non-core bank (BNC)
and overall pre-tax profits from continuing operations (ie,
excluding Barclays
Africa) fell 25% year-on-year in 1Q16.
The group is on track with reducing the BNC drag on group
profitability, with
discussions over the sale of the French retail, wealth, and
investment
management business, and as of this morning, the Barclaycard
business in
Portugal and Spain. Nevertheless, BNC will continue to add
volatility to group
results in the short term and depress overall earnings for 2016.
Cost reduction, a focus of the new management, is being
challenged by structural
reform implementation costs and further restructuring charges
due to
business-exits. Despite this, Barclays' core bank performed well
on a statutory
basis compared with 1Q15, although provisions for litigation,
and business
sale-related losses, absent in this quarter, and further losses
in BNC, may
affect the rest of 2016. Excluding these items, as well as own
credit and
pension adjustments, profit before tax decreased 8% as growth in
operating
expenses was not matched by the modest 2% increase in revenue.
The group remains
committed to reducing core operating expenses to GBP12.8bn in
2016 (excluding
litigation and other notable items) through strategic
cost-cutting programmes,
digitalisation and further staff cost reductions. As stated in
the 3Q15 results
the group expects structural reform implementation costs of
around GBP0.4bn to
inflate operating costs in 2016.
Barclays now reports under a new divisional structure mirroring
a new
ring-fenced entity to be established by 2019. Barclays UK (BUK),
which includes
domestic retail, credit card, business banking and wealth
management businesses
with associated risk-weighted assets (RWAs) of around GBP70bn,
is to become the
ring-fenced bank by 2019. Barclays Corporate and International
(BC&I), which
includes Barclays' retained investment bank, as well as
corporate, merchant
banking and international credit card businesses, with a total
GBP202bn RWAs, is
set to remain in Barclays Bank plc, outside the ring-fence. In
addition, it
continues to report BNC and has begun to report Barclays Africa
Group as a
discontinued operation.
BUK saw profit-before-tax decrease slightly yoy on an underlying
basis due to
mortgage margin pressure and the impact of lower interchange
fees, but the
return on tangible equity remains strong at 20.5%. Loan balances
were stable in
the quarter and yoy, and loan quality continued to benefit from
the group's
prudent risk appetite in personal banking and a benign UK
operating environment,
as have credit impairment charges at Barclaycard UK. However,
UK retail
impairment charges are approaching a cyclical low, in our view.
Within BC&I the corporate and investment bank (CIB) performed
well in a
challenging quarter for the industry. Lower client activity led
to lower equity
and macro trading volumes, each declining by 13% yoy, but credit
trading
performed exceptionally well, compared with 1Q15 (up 46%) and
peers, which we
believe was helped by the division's lower inventories and
flow-dependent
business model. Banking income declined 5% yoy, as underwriting
volumes were
subdued, but within banking, advisory performed well. CIB
impairment charges
increased in the quarter, driven by single name exposures to the
oil & gas
industry. The division's total RWAs amounted to GBP172.6bn,
around 48% of group
total. BC&I's market and counterparty credit risk RWAs were 13%
of group total.
Consumer Cards and Payments (CCP, also in BC&I) includes the
card businesses in
the US, Germany and Barclaycard Business Solutions. It continued
to grow
rapidly, with profit before tax up by 50% and loans and advances
by 10%.
Impairments remain well controlled in our view, benefitting from
the group's
experience in credit card lending and high credit quality
customers from branded
partners.
BNC generated a loss before tax of GBP815m, negatively impacted
by a GBP374m
fair value loss on the ESHLA portfolio, which comprises
long-dated, high credit
quality loans to public sector-related entities, which are
particularly
sensitive to movements in the gilt-swap spread.
Barclays' reported CET1 ratio of 11.3% is slightly below the
11.4% reported at
end-2015, due to increased capital deductions for prudent
valuation adjustments
and intangibles, offsetting a quarterly profit. The group aims
to maintain a
management buffer of 100bp-150bp over its long-term regulatory
minimum
requirement, which, including the 2016 Pillar 2A CET1 component
of 220bp (160bp
in 2015), suggests a target of 12.7%-13.2%. Barclays' leverage
ratio decreased
during the quarter to 4.3% from 4.5%, due to seasonal effects
but remains within
the range of its global trading and universal bank peers.
]
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ioana Sima
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1736
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.