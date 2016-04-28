(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Spanish Executive
Resolution Authority's (FROB) bonds at Long-term local currency
'BBB+'.
FROB has two outstanding bonds of EUR520m maturing in April 2017
and EUR2,505m
maturing in July 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB+' ratings reflect the explicit, irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee
provided by the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Stable). The guarantee
falls under the
EUR27bn guarantee programme referenced in the Ministerial Order
(EUR12.5bn
available after these bond issues). The bonds are also supported
by the General
Secretary of the Treasury and Financial Policy's acknowledgment
that they are
covered under the state's guarantee programme, as required under
the Ministerial
Order.
The FROB was created in 2009 and is now regulated by Law 11/2015
of 18 June 2015
on the recovery and resolution of credit institutions and
investment
companies.The approval of Law 11/2015, which transposes the Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) into Spanish legislation, has
resulted in changes to
the resolution institutional framework, making FROB part of the
European Single
Resolution Mechanism and affecting the way in which future
resolutions will be
funded. Potential recapitalisations will be covered internally
through the
bail-in initially or, eventually, through resources contributed
by the financial
sector to the Resolution Fund. The Law defines FROB as the
national executive
resolution authority. As such, FROB is entitled to cover its
operational
expenses through a levy on the contributions by credit
institutions and
investment companies to the Resolution Fund, which will be
collected by FROB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the ratings of the guarantor will automatically be
reflected in the
ratings of the bonds.
