(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Capital One Financial Corporation's
(COF) first
quarter 2016 (1Q16) earnings were down due to higher
provisioning across its
platform, but particularly within the company's energy loan
portfolio, according
to Fitch Ratings.
COF's overall return on average assets (ROAA) was a still good
1.23% in 1Q16
relative to 1.12% in the sequential quarter and 1.47% in the
year-ago quarter.
Fitch notes that the 1Q16 ROAA still compares favorably to many
regional bank
peers during the quarter. However, the company's annualized
return on average
equity (ROE) during 1Q16 was 8.52%, which is below Fitch's
estimate range of a
cost of equity assumption for COF of between 10% to 12%.
As noted, the main driver of COF's earnings performance this
quarter was higher
provisioning. The overall provision expense in 1Q16 was $1.53
billion due to
auto loan growth as well as incrementally higher auto loan net
charge-off rates
(NCO), coupled with higher levels of criticized energy assets.
Auto loans grew 3% from the sequential quarter and 10% from the
year-ago
quarter. NCO rates in auto loans were 1.60% in 1Q16, and
management expects
this to increase gradually. Additionally, there was some
evidence of used car
values declining during the quarter which also helped to push up
the allowance.
Within the energy portfolio both criticized assets and
non-performing assets
increased in 1Q16, and as a result COF boosted the allowance for
loan losses in
the energy portfolio. The total allowance for energy related
loans is now $262
million as of the end of 1Q16, which represents 8.15% of loans
held for
investment, which Fitch considers reasonable, though below the
level of some
peers.
To put COF's energy exposure in context, despite some customer
draws on their
lines of credit in 1Q16, total oil and gas loans ended the
quarter at $3.2
billion, at only 1.5% of total company loans and 6.3% of total
equity. COF's
unfunded energy exposure decreased to $2.7 billion due to the
customer draws
noted above as well as some reductions in borrowing bases.
Fitch continues to view COF's energy exposure to be manageable
within the
context of the company's earnings performance.
Total revenue for COF excluding provisions was flat relative to
the sequential
quarter but up 10% relative to the year-ago quarter. This was
due to higher net
interest income (NII) given higher loan balances due in part to
the closing of
the GE Healthcare transaction as well as continued growth in
credit card loans.
It was surprising that COF did not benefit more from the Federal
Reserve's
interest rate increase in the latter part of 2015, as the
company's interest
costs modestly ticked up on wholesale borrowings while overall
asset yields
remained steady. This asset yield impact was largely due to mix
changes given
the closing of the GE Healthcare transaction. As such, the net
interest margin
(NIM) ticked down 4 basis points relative to the sequential
quarter to 6.75% at
the end of 1Q16.
Non-interest income was down relative to the sequential quarter
but up relative
to the year-ago quarter largely driven by changes in interchange
net revenue.
This was not overly surprising as purchase volume seasonally
declined during
1Q16 relative to the sequential quarter, but was up strongly
relative to the
year-ago quarter as COF's QuickSilver and Venture cards continue
to gain
traction.
Non-interest expenses continue to be comparatively well
controlled, as COF
demonstrated the ability to achieve positive operating leverage
relative to both
the sequential and year-ago quarters. As such, the company's
efficiency ratio
remained strong at 51.82% as of the end of 1Q16.
Fitch continues to consider COF's capital and liquidity
positions as appropriate
for its rating category.
COF's loan-to-deposit ratio was 100% which is lower than the
sequential quarter,
but somewhat higher than most other regional bank peers.
Additionally, the company's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio as of
the end of 1Q16 was 11.1% under the standardized approach and
remains above 8%
under the advanced approach.
