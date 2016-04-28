(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Abbott
Laboratories'
(ABT, Abbott) 'A'/'F1' ratings on Rating Watch Negative. The
rating action
follows the announcement of Abbott's intention to acquire St.
Jude Medical Inc.
(STJ, St. Jude) and its previously announced agreement from
February 2016 to
acquire Alere Inc. (Alere).
Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch as more details regarding
the transactions
become available. However, given the currently available
information and
assuming Abbott acquires both Alere and St. Jude, Fitch will
likely downgrade
Abbott to 'BBB'/'F2'.
Abbott had approximately $9 billion in outstanding debt at Dec.
31, 2015. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--St. Jude and Alere are good strategic fits, but the
acquisitions will
significantly stress leverage for at least two years.
--Abbott's diversified product portfolio is positioned to
deliver
mid-single-digit organic growth with or without the additions of
St. Jude and
Alere.
--Fitch anticipates that Abbott's efforts to improve operating
margins will
continue to yield results through organic improvements in sales
mix and cost
control plus integration-related synergies.
--Fitch forecasts Abbott generating positive free cash flow
(FCF) excluding the
near-term negative effect of one-time acquisition/integration
related costs.
--Fitch expects the company's Nutrition, Diagnostics and
Established
Pharmaceuticals segments to benefit from the growth in emerging
markets.
--Abbott's ongoing focus on new product introductions across
virtually all of
its business segments bodes well for growth and margins.
--The company faces challenges regarding reimbursement for some
of its products,
as well as near-term adverse foreign exchange movements and
select international
economic stress.
--Fitch expects that Abbott will maintain adequate liquidity
through cash
generation, bank credit and access to the capital markets.
Sound Acquisitions/High Leverage: Abbott's planned acquisitions
of St. Jude and
Alere are good strategic fits. Both expand Abbott's market
presence in segments
that the company currently operates, by providing the company
with broader
product offerings. The acquired portfolios, in aggregate, will
also offer
organic growth potential. Abbott should be able to realize the
combined
forecasted pre-tax synergies (from St. Jude and Alere) of
roughly $800 million
within four years of the acquisitions. The equity value of the
St. Jude
transaction is approximately $25 billion ($46.75 in cash and
0.8708 shares of
Abbott common stock per share of St. Jude) plus roughly $5.7
billion assumed net
debt. Abbott intends to acquire Alere for $5.8 billion cash
(equity value) and
around $2.6 billion of assumed net debt.
The two acquisitions will significantly increase debt, with
leverage forecasted
to remain above 3.0x through 2019. Fitch expects Abbott will
reduce leverage to
durably below 3.0x thereafter, through a combination of debt
reduction and
increased EBITDA. Operating margins will likely improve because
of favorable
shifts in sales mix, good cost control and synergies. FCF should
stay
significantly positive (excluding one-time restructuring costs).
The potential
BBB'/'F2' post-transaction rating assumes Abbott will pursue a
more conservative
approach to capital deployment, with share repurchases, dividend
increases and
acquisitions remaining modest.
The transaction is likely to close near year-end 2016 pending
regulatory
approvals and St. Jude shareholder approval. The addition of St.
Jude's products
will significantly expand Abbott's medical device portfolio,
particularly in the
area of cardiovascular disease. The deal will position Abbott as
the number-one
or number-two player in many of the sub-segments of the
cardiovascular device
market. The combination provides minimal overlap in product
categories and
offers Abbott a larger presence in the faster growing device
areas of atrial
fibrillation, structural heart and neuromodulation.
Abbott estimates that it will realize roughly $500 million in
annual synergies
by 2020 from the St. Jude acquisition. Broader portfolios within
the
sub-segments of cardiovascular should provide Abbott with
increased
contracting/shelf space opportunities when contracting with
hospital management
and purchasing groups. Cost-related synergies in the areas of
sourcing plus some
overlap in sales force and administrative functions should be
attainable. In
addition, Abbott has a demonstrable record of accomplishment of
acquiring and
successfully integrating acquisitions.
Alere Expands Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Fitch believes the
acquisition of Alere
makes sense strategically, as the combination will increase
Abbott's presence in
point-of-care diagnostics and prospects to expand Alere's
products into
international markets. Abbott already has a strong position in
the medical
diagnostics market. The point-of-care segment of the diagnostics
market will
likely grow faster than the in vitro diagnostic market during
the intermediate
term. The company also expects to achieve nearly $300 million in
pre-tax
synergies by 2019 and more thereafter.
Durable Margin Improvement: Abbott will likely focus on
improving margins
through cost control and generating a favorable shift in sales
mix. In addition
to securing the forecasted acquisition-related synergies, Fitch
looks for Abbott
to continue driving efficiencies across its business segments.
Innovative,
value-added product launches should be able to secure attractive
pricing. Fitch
expects margin improvements will be durable during the
intermediate term.
Stable Operations Prior/Post Acquisition: Fitch forecasts that
Abbott's
diversified product portfolio (with or without the two
acquisitions) will
continue to produce mid-single-digit organic growth in the
intermediate term,
given the strength of its product offerings and its geographic
mix. However,
adverse foreign exchange movements will likely hamper reported
growth in the
near term, although margins should remain moderately insulated
from the trend.
Revenue growth and margin support should provide for solid free
cash flow
generation.
Positive FCF/Conservative Capital Deployment: Fitch estimates
that Abbott will
generate normalized free cash flow in 2018 and 2019 of roughly
$1.5 billion to
$1.6 billion, with one-time transaction-related costs hampering
FCF before then.
Forecasted revenue growth and moderately improving margins will
drive cash
generation. Capital expenditures and dividends incrementally
increase during the
forecast period, as the company focuses on strengthening its
balance sheet and
credit profile. FCF should be sufficient to fund debt reduction,
modest share
repurchases and small acquisitions.
Select Market Headwinds: Abbott faces a few challenges in select
geographic
markets, including restrictive reimbursement rates for diabetic
supplies and
infant nutritionals in the U.S. Unfavorable foreign exchange
rate movements and
economic stress in Venezuela will likely hamper reported
top-line growth.
However, foreign exchange affects margins less than reported
revenues because
the company has significant operations (costs) in some
geographies that are
experiencing currency devaluation.
Emerging Markets Supporting Growth: Fitch expects a significant
portion of
Abbott's growth will come from emerging markets, fueled by
favorable
demographics, economic growth. Nutrition, Diagnostics and
Established
Pharmaceuticals, in particular, should benefit from the rapidly
growing middle
class in these markets. Consumer out-of-pocket purchases account
for a large
portion of revenues in these markets. This contrasts to
developed markets, where
the vast majority of purchases involve third-party payers. As
such, rising
disposable income is an important driver of demand in these
markets
New Product Flow: Abbott continues to refresh its product
portfolio across all
of its business segments, helping to drive growth through market
expansion
and/or market penetration. Newer products with improved efficacy
and safety
profiles often garner value-added prices, offering support for
margins. Many of
the company's launches are tailored to specific geographies.
Fitch expects the
potential addition of Alere's and St. Jude's pipelines will
further support
innovative product introductions over the long term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Abbott
Laboratories
(excluding the St. Jude acquisition) include:
--Leverage to increase significantly in the near to intermediate
term, if the
Alere acquisition is completed.
--Mid single-digit organic revenue growth with organic growth
offset by negative
foreign exchange rate effects.
--Incrementally improving margins, particularly in Nutritional
Products and
Diagnostics, given Abbott's efforts to improve efficiencies in
these two
segments.
--Modest annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) during 2016 but significantly improving throughout
the forecast
period.
--Continued share repurchases and dividend increases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch once more details regarding
the transaction
are available. However, given the currently available
information and assuming
Abbott acquires both Alere and St. Jude, Fitch expects that
Abbott's ratings
would likely move to 'BBB'/'F2'.
The following rating sensitivities exclude the potential
acquisition of St.
Jude:
--Leverage to increase significantly in the near to intermediate
term, if the
Alere acquisition is completed.
--Mid-single digit organic revenue growth with organic growth
offset by negative
foreign exchange rate effects.
--Incrementally improving margins in Nutritional Products and
Diagnostics as
well other areas within the firm.
--Continued share repurchases and dividend increases.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch expects Abbott to maintain adequate
liquidity, as it
will term out all of its and STJ's short-Term borrowings ($3.5 -
$4 billion) and
ultimately end up with full availability on its $5 billion
revolving credit
facility that expires in July 2019 and availability on its CP
program.
Independent of the St. Jude acquisition, Abbott also plans to
issue $3 billion
of its common stock in the secondary market to provide further
flexibility.
Manageable Debt Maturities: At Dec. 31, 2015, Abbott had
approximately $9
billion in debt outstanding (including $3.1 billion in
short-term borrowings).
Fitch believes the company's debt maturities are manageable,
with no significant
maturities until 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch maintains the following ratings on Negative Watch:
Abbott Laboratories
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Bank credit facility 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper program 'F1'.
Fitch has made no material financial adjustments that are not
disclosed within
the company's public filings.
