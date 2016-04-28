(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed St. Jude
Medical, Inc. (STJ,
St. Jude) on Rating Watch Negative. The rating action follows
Abbott
Laboratories' (ABT, Abbott) announcement of its intention to
acquire St. Jude.
Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch as more details regarding
the transactions
become available. However, given the currently available
information and
assuming Abbott acquires both Alere and St. Jude, Fitch will
likely downgrade
St. Jude to 'BBB'.
St. Jude had approximately $6.43 billion in outstanding debt at
Jan. 2, 2016. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sound Acquisitions/High Leverage: Abbott's planned acquisition
of St. Jude for
an equity value of roughly $25 billion ($46.75 in cash and
0.8708 shares of
Abbott common stock per share of St. Jude) plus approximately
$5.7 billion net
debt (which will be assumed or refinanced) is a good strategic
fit. St. Jude
will expand Abbott's market presence in segments that Abbott
currently operates,
by providing it with broader product offerings. The acquired
portfolio, in
aggregate, will also offer organic growth potential.
The acquisition will significantly increase Abbott's debt, with
leverage
forecasted (assuming Abbott also acquires Alere) to remain above
3.0x through
2019. Fitch expects Abbott will reduce leverage to durably below
3.0x
thereafter, through a combination of debt reduction and
increased EBITDA.
Operating margins will likely improve because of favorable
shifts in sales mix,
good cost control and synergies. FCF should stay significantly
positive
(excluding one-time restructuring costs). The potential 'BBB'
post-transaction
rating for St. Jude assumes that Abbott will pursue a more
conservative approach
to capital deployment, with share repurchases, dividend
increases and
acquisitions remaining modest.
The transaction is likely to close near year-end 2016, pending
regulatory
approvals and St. Jude shareholder approval. The addition of St.
Jude's products
will significantly expand Abbott's medical device portfolio,
particularly in the
area of cardiovascular disease. The deal will position Abbott as
the number-one
or number-two player in many of the sub-segments of the
cardiovascular device
market. The combination provides minimal overlap in product
categories and
offers Abbott a larger presence in the faster growing device
areas of atrial
fibrillation, structural heart and neuromodulation.
Abbott estimates it will realize roughly $500 million in annual
synergies by
2020 from the St. Jude acquisition. Broader portfolios within
the sub-segments
of cardiovascular should provide Abbott with increased
bundling/shelf space
opportunities when contracting with hospital management and
purchasing groups.
Cost-related synergies in the areas of sourcing plus some
overlap in sales force
and administrative functions should be attainable. In addition,
Abbott has a
demonstrable record of accomplishment of acquiring and
successfully integrating
acquisitions.
Thoratec Acquisition Strategically Sound: St. Jude's entered the
mechanical
circulatory support market through the acquisition of Thoratec
on Oct. 8, 2015.
The transaction will help to expand St. Jude's presence in
treating heart
failure patients. Thoratec's device platforms are adjacent to
St. Jude's current
cardiovascular platforms. Potential sales and technological
synergies exist
between the two's product platforms.
St. Jude forecasts only modest operating cost synergies, but it
should also be
able to augment the growth in Thoratec's products through its
scale. The
acquisition was a cash transaction valued at approximately $3.4
billion, net of
cash acquired. The transaction further stressed leverage, and
Fitch believes
that leverage will remain above 1.7x during the intermediate
term.
Growth Expected: St. Jude will likely generate mid-single-digit
organic revenue
growth during the next 12-24 months. Growth will be supported by
new product
introductions, growth in recently introduced products, and
expansion into faster
growing product and geographic markets. These factors should
more than offset a
soft CRM market and foreign exchange rate headwinds.
St. Jude has recently launched, or will soon launch devices in
all four of its
business segments (CRM, Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiovascular
and
Neuromodulation ). A number of these devices are
differentiated by their
clinical effectiveness and safety profiles, as well as by their
ability to
reduce medical costs compared to competing devices. Fitch
believes the company's
new product development and commercialization efforts will
continue to support
favorable pricing and potentially incremental market share
gains.
Improving Margins: Fitch forecasts improving margins for St.
Jude, despite some
persistent headwinds. They have remained relatively strong,
owing to mix shift
to newer and higher margin devices and its ongoing focus on cost
control which
offset a more challenging hospital reimbursement environment.
Longer-term, Fitch
expects margins will benefit from continued gains in operational
efficiency and
favorable shifts in product sales mix.
Reliable FCF: Increasing revenue with improving margins should
result in St.
Jude generating $800 million - $1.1 billion of annual FCF (cash
flow from
operations minus capital expenditures of roughly $250 million
minus dividends of
roughly $320 million) during the next two years. Cash generation
should be
sufficient to fund roughly $2.3 billion of debt reduction.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for standalone
St. Jude Medical,
Inc. include:
--Mid-single-digit organic revenue growth;
--Stressed leverage in the intermediate term mainly due to the
proposed Thoratec
acquisition;
--Improving margins of 50-75 basis points by 2017 with
consistently positive and
solid FCF of $800 million - $.1 billion annually;
--Adequate liquidity from balance sheet cash and adequate access
to the bank and
credit markets;
--Roughly $2.3 billion in debt reduction within approximately
two years of the
acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch once more details regarding
the transaction
are available. However, given the currently available
information and assuming
Abbott acquires both Alere and St. Jude, Fitch believes St.
Jude's ratings would
likely move to 'BBB'.
The following rating sensitivities are for standalone St. Jude.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include the following:
An upgrade is not anticipated in the near to intermediate term.
However, St.
Jude would need to commit to and operate with leverage stronger
than 1.6x-1.7x
while maintaining relatively stable operations and solid FCF, in
order for Fitch
to consider a positive rating action.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include the following:
--Debt sustained above 2.0x-2.1x EBITDA without the prospect of
timely
deleveraging.
--Stressed leverage could result from a scenario in which
revenue and margins
are significantly stressed (more than Fitch anticipates),
resulting in weakening
FCF, and capital deployment not being adjusted to reduce the
company's need for
debt financing.
--As such, significant debt-financed share repurchases or
acquisitions in the
near term would likely prompt a negative rating action, given
the limited
flexibility associated with the company's forecasted leverage
during the next
two years.
LIQUIDITY
At Jan. 2, 2016, St. Jude had adequate liquidity, comprising
approximately $667
million in cash plus short-term marketable securities and
roughly $996 million
(net of $504 million commercial paper borrowings) in
availability on its
$1.5 billion bank revolving credit facility, which expires in
August 2020. St.
Jude generated approximately $531 million in FCF (net of $186
million of capital
expenditures and $322 million of dividends) during latest 12
months (LTM), ended
Jan. 2, 2016.
The company had approximately $6.43 billion in debt with
(including $504 million
in CP outstanding) approximately $1,163 million maturing in
2017, $173 million
in 2018, $658 million in 2019 and $4.32 billion thereafter.
Fitch expects St.
Jude to refinance the majority of its non-bank-loan maturities,
utilizing its
anticipated access to credit markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
St. Jude Medical, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Senior unsecured bank debt 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
Fitch expects that Abbott would pay down St. Jude's outstanding
CP upon the
close of the transaction.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Peter Molica
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0288
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made no material financial adjustments that are not
disclosed within
the company's public filings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
