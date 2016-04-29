(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, April 29 (Fitch) United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB,
AA-/F1+/Stable)
underlying operating trends remained resilient in 1Q16 despite
weaker earnings,
which fell largely because of lower income from wealth
management, and
market-sensitive operations, Fitch Ratings says.
Pre-tax profit fell 1.2% to SGD927m from a year earlier, due to
weaker wealth
management, trading and investment income, and higher operating
expenses. Fitch
believes that UOB's overall loan quality remains sound with
specific impairments
of just 25bp on average gross loans.
UOB's exposure to China fell to SGD19.5bn (63% of total equity)
at end-March
2016 from SGD21.1bn at end-2015, but this segment remains a
potential source of
NPLs should China's economy falter. The largest component of the
exposure -
SGD10.1bn - is to Chinese banks, of which about 75% derive from
the top five
Chinese banks and policy banks. This is followed by non-bank
exposures
(SGD8.2bn), which are mainly to top-tier state-owned
enterprises, large local
corporates and foreign investment enterprises. The quality of
the non-bank book
remains healthy, with a low NPL ratio of 0.9% at end-March 2016.
The tenor of its China loan portfolio is short. Roughly 99% of
bank exposure and
half of non-bank exposure mature in less than one year. Debt
securities of
SGD1.2bn made up the remainder of the bank's China exposure.
The other key area to monitor is the bank's exposure to the
commodity sector
(71% of total equity) given the sharp decline in commodity
prices. This exposure
rose marginally to SGD21.8bn at end-March 2016 from SGD21.0bn at
end-2015. Much
of the increase over the quarter stemmed from exposures to
traders and other
downstream industries, while the bank's exposures to upstream
industries and
other commodity segments were flat to slightly lower. Loans
accounted for
SGD15.5bn of the total and contingent liabilities accounted for
SGD6.3bn.
UOB's asset quality is holding up reasonably well to date
despite broader
economic uncertainty. The effect of commodity price weakness on
credit quality
has been modest thus far, and the overall NPL ratio remained
unchanged at 1.4%
of gross loans at end-March 2016 from a quarter earlier. Gross
non-performing
assets (NPAs) improved to SGD3.0bn at end-March from SGD3.1bn at
end-2015, as
write-offs, recoveries and NPLs that turned performing exceeded
the formation of
problem assets.
However, softer economic conditions in Singapore are likely to
weaken the bank's
asset quality in the near term. We expect the deterioration to
be moderate
rather than severe, and the bank's healthy provision buffer of
131.4% of NPAs -
of which roughly 77% are general provisions - should cushion any
potential asset
quality slippage, if the current uncertain operating conditions
persist in the
medium term. Because of this, we expect profitability to remain
reasonably
resilient despite potentially higher credit costs.
The bank's liquidity remained strong with healthy deposit growth
across key
markets. This reflects the bank's disciplined funding, where all
subsidiaries
have to be self-funded on a sustainable basis. Furthermore,
UOB's foreign
currency and US dollar loan-to-deposit ratios (LDR) at 1Q16 were
75% and 57%
respectively, the lowest among the three Singaporean banks. This
suggests that
UOB is able to absorb significant US dollar deposit outflow.
Its average Singapore-dollar and all-currency liquidity coverage
ratios (LCR) of
169% and 139% respectively slipped from 4Q15 average levels
(217% and 142%
respectively) but remained well above the regulatory end-point
minimum of 100%.
The bank's capital position remains sound in Fitch's view. The
fully loaded
common equity Tier 1 ratio reached 12.1% at end-March 2016
(end-2015: 11.7%,
March 2015: 12.8%) and the leverage ratio of 7.0% (end-2015:
7.3%, March 2015:
7.6%) remains solid. Strong capitalisation will help to
compensate for greater
economic uncertainty. We expect the bank's capital ratios to
stay high,
considering the moderate internal capital generation and slow
loan growth ahead.
For more information about the key rating drivers and
sensitivities for UOB,
please see "Fitch Affirms Major Singaporean Banks at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable",
published on 14 August 2015 and available at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
