(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-headquartered Tata Motor Limited's (TML) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating reflects TML's small size in relation to global auto majors and its profitable wholly owned subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR, BB-/Positive), which accounted for 75% of TML's consolidated revenue and 90% of EBITDA in the financial year ended 31 March 2015 (FY15). The affirmation is due to the sustained stable financial performance of JLR and TML's automobile business and TML's market leadership in the Indian commercial vehicle market. The IDR benefits from a one-notch uplift because TML is strategically important to the holding company Tata Sons Limited (TSOL). TSOL and other Tata group companies hold an aggregate 33% stake in TML. KEY RATING DRIVERS JLR's Stable Credit Profile: JLR's 9MFY16 revenue declined by 2.7% yoy to GBP15.61bn and EBITDA margin shrank to 14.4% from 19.4% a year earlier, mainly because vehicle sales in China fell 25%. China's share of vehicles sold fell to 19% in 9MFY16 from 27% a year ago. However, JLR's launches of the Jaguar XE model in the US followed by the global launches of F-pace sports utility vehicle and Evoque convertible in 2016 are likely to translate into volume, revenue and EBITDA growth from calendar year 2016. Fitch estimates that JLR's net debt / EBITDAR is likely to remain low at under 0.5x till end-FY19 despite the sizeable capex pipeline. New Product Launches: In India, TML launched the Tiago hatchback in early 2016 and will be launching three new cars in 2016 - the Kite 5 compact sedan, the Nexon utility vehicle and the Hexa sports utility vehicle. These product launches, along with the continued growth in TML's commercial-vehicle sales in India, will drive volume and revenue growth as well as better realisations per vehicle. TML's commercial-vehicle sales in India will increase due to robust economic growth and replacement demand. Stable Financial Metrics: TML's sales volume and revenue growth will start picking up from FY17 due to the new launches. Consolidated EBITDA margin is likely to decline, although to a still adequate 13%, from FY17 from 15% in FY15 due to the extension of price discounts. Fitch expects TML to generate consolidated operating cash flows of about INR300bn a year (FY14: INR306bn, FY15: INR296bn) till end-FY19. TML's projected operating cash flows will meet around 70%-75% of annual capex and dividends in FY16-FY19. TML's consolidated net leverage (net adjusted debt / operating EBITDAR) as of 31 March 2015 was 0.70x. If the debt and EBITDAR from TML's financing arm - Tata Motors Finance Limited - is deducted from the consolidated debt and EBITDAR, the net leverage of the automobile business was just 0.4x. Fitch expects TML's consolidated net leverage to remain well under 2.0x, the level at which Fitch would consider negative rating action. Strategic Importance to TSOL: TML's rating continues to benefit from a one-notch uplift due to Fitch's expectation of potential support from the Tata group, should it be needed. Fitch believes support from the Tata group would be forthcoming when necessary, because TML is of strategic importance to the group. Any weakening of linkages between the group and TML, or the group's inability to provide support is likely to affect the ratings negatively. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TML include: - Volume growth and better realisations will result in a gradual pick-up in revenue growth - EBITDA margin will decline slightly and stabilise at 13% (FY15: 15%) from FY17 onwards - Capex intensity, which is the ratio of capital expenditure to revenue, will range from 13% to 14% a year till end-FY19 - Annual dividend payments of INR7.0bn for FY16-FY19 RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to negative rating actions include: - A weakening of linkages between the Tata Group and TML - Consolidated financial leverage (excluding TML's auto financing subsidiary Tata Motors Finance Limited) exceeding 2.0x on a sustained basis due to reduced sales or profitability (at TML, JLR or both), or due to higher-than-expected debt levels Positive: Future developments that may collectively or individually result in positive rating actions include: - Improvement in TML's (standalone) credit profile together with JLR's increased geographic and product diversification while maintaining strong profitability 