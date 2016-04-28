(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Skipton
Building Society's
(Skipton) GBP2bn euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme to
long-term rating
'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The programme's short-termrating is affirmed
at 'F2'.
The ratings apply only to the issuance of senior unsecured notes
by Skipton. The
ratings are programme ratings and do not imply that they will be
assigned to all
notes issued under the programme. There are no notes currently
issued under the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme's long-term rating is in line with Skipton's
'BBB+' Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Fitch views the likelihood of
default on any given
senior unsecured obligation as the same as the likelihood of
default of the
society, because default on senior unsecured obligations would
be treated by
Fitch as a default of the entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the EMTN programme are primarily sensitive to
changes to
Skipton's IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Joanna Drobnik
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
