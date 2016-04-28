(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Luxembourg-based media group
SES S.A.'s (SES) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'
and Short-Term
IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously
withdrawn SES'
ratings. A full list of rating actions is attached below.
Fitch has withdrawn SES's ratings as the issuer has chosen to
stop participating
in the rating process for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch
will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage for SES.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the continued stability and visibility
of SES's revenue
profile, supported by a strong position in a market with high
entry barriers.
Weakness in revenue from the US government segment is expected
to ease over the
next one to two years, while emerging market growth remains
volatile as some
customers may be impacted by recent currency fluctuations.
Pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) should grow strongly as the
capex cycle slows
after 2017. We expect SES's use of cash to be consistent with
the company's net
debt/EBITDA target of 3.3x. Potential uses of FCF include a
progressive dividend
policy, share buybacks and M&A, specifically a potential stake
increase in O3b,
a medium-earth-orbit operator in which SES has a 49% fully
diluted equity
interest.
SES reported net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x at end-2015 (or 2.8x funds
from operations
adjusted net leverage), which is low for its 'BBB' rating.
Depending on
management's plans for shareholder remuneration and
acquisitions, maintaining
leverage at around current levels could be positive for the
ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Low single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth through to 2020
-Capex above EUR500m per annum through to 2017 before falling
below EUR300m
-Progressive dividend policy over the medium-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
LIQUIDITY
SES's liquidity remains healthy and the company has solid access
to capital
markets. At end-2015, SES had EUR660m of cash and equivalents
and EUR1.2bn of
undrawn credit facilities expiring in 2021. This more than
covers upcoming
maturities of EUR254m in 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
SES S.A.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'/Outlook Stable; withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB'; withdrawn
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn
SES Global Americas Holding GP
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB'; withdrawn
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003494
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.