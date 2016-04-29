(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, April 29 (Fitch) The fall in Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp's (OCBC;
AA-/F1+/Stable) net profit reflects the current challenging
operating
environment, says Fitch Ratings. Despite this, the bank's
healthy
loss-absorption buffers and stable funding and liquidity
position continue to
underpin its strong overall credit profile.
OCBC's net profit fell 14% yoy to SGD856m in 1Q16 due to weak
investment
mark-to-market income, particularly at insurance subsidiary
Great Eastern
Holdings; lacklustre fee generation; and higher credit costs.
OCBC is the only Singapore bank with a major insurance
subsidiary. This makes
reported profits more susceptible to financial market
volatility, through
mark-to-market swings in its insurance investment portfolio and
revaluations of
its long-dated life insurance obligations. Mark-to-market
fluctuations can be
reversed over time as the entity holds its investments to
maturity.
OCBC's banking profits have begun to show the effects of
sluggish volumes and
higher impairment costs, although they remained broadly
resilient over the
quarter. 1Q16 banking net profit was flat on the previous
quarter and only 4%
lower than a year ago, despite loan impairment charges rising to
30bp of average
gross loans (4Q15: 28bp; 1Q15: 13bp). Nonetheless, we expect
further pressure on
the bank's earnings amid a more uncertain economic and
investment environment in
the near term.
Asset-quality deterioration has largely been driven by higher
delinquencies and
loan restructuring in the bank's oil & gas offshore support
services portfolio -
a segment that has been left vulnerable given the rout in oil
prices over the
last two years. The bank takes a relatively conservative
approach and classifies
all restructured loans as non-performing loans (NPLs). OCBC
states that its
loans are restructured on a commercial basis, and 58% of
offshore support
service loans classified as NPLs were fulfilling their interest
and principal
obligations - on restructured terms - at end-March.
Loans to offshore support service providers comprise roughly 45%
of OCBC's
SGD12.4bn (33% of equity) oil & gas loan portfolio, and about
15% of this
sub-segment was classified as non-performing at end-March 2016.
This sub-segment
accounted for the bulk of OCBC's oil & gas-related NPLs and
roughly 40% of total
NPLs at end-March. Specific allowances continued to climb to
19bp in 1Q16 (4Q15:
14bps; 1Q15: 9bps) as the bank adjusted its recovery
expectations in line with
falling vessel valuations.
The group NPL ratio of 1.0% at end-March 2016 is the highest
since mid-2010, but
still low in absolute terms. Excluding the offshore support
services portfolio,
the NPL ratio on the rest of OCBC's loans was unchanged at 0.6%
(end-2014:
0.6%). This stability extends to the bank's China exposure,
which continues to
decline with lower China-related trade financing. The NPL ratio
on its Greater
China portfolio remained steady at 0.4% at end-March 2016,
although this may
weaken as growth in China slows.
We expect further deterioration in overall asset quality as
economic conditions
remain weak in many of OCBC's key markets. However, credit costs
are still low,
and the bank's loss-absorption buffers - in the form of its
pre-provision
earnings (2.6% of risk-weighted assets in 1Q16), provision
coverage (113% of
non-performing assets) and core capital - remain healthy.
OCBC's capitalisation and leverage remain sound and in line with
local peers, as
indicated by the fully loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio of
12.4% and reported
leverage ratio of 8.2%. Its funding and liquidity position was
also comfortable,
with a loan/deposit ratio of 86% at the group level (90% in
Singapore dollars),
and Singapore-dollar and all-currency liquidity coverage ratios
of 259% and 122%
respectively. These balance sheet strengths underpin the
resilience of the
bank's credit profile despite near- to medium-term uncertainty,
in our view.
For more information about the key rating drivers and
sensitivities for OCBC,
please see "Fitch Affirms Major Singaporean Banks at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable",
published on 14 August 2015 and available at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.