(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Standard
Insurance Limited's
(SIL) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'AA(zaf)'. The Outlook
is Stable. SIL is the non-life bancassurance operating
subsidiary of Standard
Bank Group Limited (Standard Bank; AA(zaf)/Stable).
The agency has simultaneously withdrawn SIL's rating. Fitch has
withdrawn the
rating as SIL has chosen to stop participating in the rating
process. Therefore,
Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the
rating.
Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage for
SIL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SIL's rating is raised by one notch from its standalone credit
profile to align
with Standard Bank's rating. Fitch believes that Standard Bank
would provide
support to its subsidiary if needed, given SIL's high level of
integration
within the bank, its shared branding, alignment with the group's
strategy and
profitability.
From a standalone perspective, SIL's credit strengths are its
strong
capitalisation, conservative investment strategy and consistent
profitability.
Its small size and lack of business diversification are credit
weaknesses.
SIL's capitalisation is strong, in Fitch's opinion. At FYE15,
SIL's capital
adequacy requirement cover on a solvency assessment & management
interim
measures basis was 2.5x (2014: 2.3x), ahead of its peer-group
median of 1.8x
(end-2015).
Overall profitability remained sound in 2015, supported by
favourable
underwriting experience and disciplined cost control.
SIL is a small player in the South African insurance market with
a market share
by gross written premium of less than 2%. Its business mix is
highly
concentrated, with homeowners' building insurance accounting for
at least 66% of
net earned premium.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
