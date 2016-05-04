(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Austrian life insurer Skandia Lebensversicherungs AG (Skandia Austria) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Skandia Austria's strong capitalisation and profitability in recent years. Offsetting rating factors include the small size and market position of the insurer and its current run-off mode. Skandia Austria is a pure unit-linked life insurer with a total of EUR1.4bn in assets at end-2015. The company was placed into run-off at end-2012. As a result of a maturing back-book we expect Skandia Austria's gross written premiums (GWP), which amounted to EUR136m in 2015, to decline significantly, at least until 2018, even if the company starts writing new business. In 2015, the German financial services group FWU AG proposed to acquire Skandia Austria, which received regulatory approval in February 2016. FWU AG will relaunch Skandia Austria's new business in 2016. We expect premium income of EUR110m for 2018 if the new business is relaunched successfully. An effective implementation of Skandia Austria's business plan would be positive for the rating. We regard Skandia Austria's capitalisation as strong, as measured by our Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) score of 'extremely strong', based on end-2015 data. Furthermore, the company's solvency margin has exceeded 150% in recent years. Our view on capitalisation is, however, partly constrained by a weak asset leverage of 43x, which is outside the investment-grade range. Fitch expects Skandia Austria will report a strong solvency II margin for 2016. Skandia Austria's profitability is strong. The company reported a net income return on equity (RoE) of 31% for 2015, extending the trend of a RoE in excess of 25% for the period 2011-2015. Skandia's pre-tax return on assets (RoA) was 1% for 2015, in line with its trend of above 1% for the period 2011-2014. Fitch expects RoA to decline slightly in 2016, but to remain above 0.5%. Skandia Austria's creditworthiness is unaffected by continuing low investment yields because its interest-bearing liabilities are less than 1% of total assets - as is typical for a pure unit linked provider. RATING SENSITIVITIES A successful implementation of the business plan - especially in terms of writing new business - is key to an upgrade while sharper-than-expected deterioration of the in-force business with an annual GWP decline consistently above 10% could lead to a downgrade. A RoA consistently below 0.6% could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director + 49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1003964 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.