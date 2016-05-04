(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based
Absolut Bank's
RUB5bn 'new-style' subordinated bonds with a write-off feature a
Long-term
rating of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'BBB+(rus)'.
The bonds'
Recovery Rating is 'RR5'. They were placed through the Moscow
Exchange on 29
April 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates Absolut's 'new-style' Tier 2 subordinated debt one
notch lower than
the bank's 'b+' Viability Rating (VR). This includes (i) zero
notches for
additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch
believes these
instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is
very close to,
the point of non-viability (PONV); (ii) one notch for loss
severity, reflecting
below-average recoveries in case of default.
The bonds' coupon is 14.5% and payable semi-annually. The
principal is due on 22
October 2021.
The bonds have a principal and coupon write-down feature
triggered in case of
(i) the core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreasing below 2%;
or (ii)
bankruptcy prevention measures being introduced in respect to
the bank. Although
legally the latter is possible as soon as a bank breaches any of
its mandatory
capital ratios or is in breach of certain other liquidity and
capital
requirements, Fitch's base case assumes the regulator will not
trigger loss
absorption until a bank has reached (or is very likely to reach)
PONV.
According to the issue terms, the bank's management defines the
order in which
loss-absorbing subordinated instruments are written down in case
of default,
which means that these bonds might not rank pari passu with
other subordinated
instruments. At end-1Q16, Absolut had only one other
subordinated instrument, a
loan for RUB6bn from the state Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA),
which according
to the loan agreement with DIA, is senior to other subordinated
obligations.
For more details on Fitch's approach to rating subordinated debt
issues of
Russian banks see 'Fitch Affirms Russian State-Owned Banks' Old
Sub Debt,
Indicates Approach For Rating New Issues' dated 18 April 2013,
and
'Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately
Positive, Unlikely to
Lead to Rating Changes', dated 19 April 2013, at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue rating is notched down once from the bank's VR, which
also drives the
bank's Long-term Issuer-Default Ratings of 'B+'/Negative. The
issue rating could
be downgraded if Absolut's VR is downgraded.
The Negative Outlook on Absolut's IDRs reflects the probability
that the bank,
and hence the issue rating, will be downgraded in case of
further deterioration
of its asset quality and capitalisation. Thus losses reported in
2H15 (in IFRS
accounts) and 1Q16 (in regulatory accounts) have resulted in
greater pressure on
capital since the last review of the bank in October 2015,
somewhat increasing
the risk of a downgrade of the bank and the issue rating.
Stabilisation of asset quality and an improvement in performance
could lead to
the Outlook being revised to Stable and stabilise the issue at
its current
levels.
Absolut's other ratings (below) are unaffected:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'
National Long-term rating: 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Negative
Viability Rating: 'b+'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'No floor'
Senior unsecured debt: 'B+'/'A-(rus)'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003972
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
