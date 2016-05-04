(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
Indonesia has affirmed
the National Long-Term Rating of PT BCA Finance (BCAF) at
'AAA(idn)'. The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
The affirmation of BCAF's ratings reflects Fitch's assessment of
the continued
strong support from and linkage with its shareholder, PT Bank
Central Asia Tbk
(BCA; AAA(idn)/Stable).
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BCAF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a strong
probability of support
from its parent in times of need, since BCAF is viewed as a core
subsidiary
supporting BCA's business expansion in Indonesia's consumer
financing market.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the
parent's support for
BCAF is unlikely to diminish in the medium term.
As an integral part of BCA's consumer business chain, BCAF has
an important role
in managing BCA's car-loan portfolio, which constituted a
significant 37% of
BCA's consumer loans at end-2015. BCA's support is manifested in
the common
brand-name it shares with BCAF, funding provision and
operational alignment,
such as utilisation of BCA's branch network. Business referrals
from BCA are
also significant, representing about 50% of BCAF's new financing
in 2015.
In Fitch's view, strong funding support from its parent will
help BCAF sustain
its competitive lending rates. BCAF's low debt-to-equity of 1.7x
at end-2015
reflects its substantial reliance on without-recourse
joint-financing from the
parent, where BCA bears the credit-risk, rather than borrowings
from
third-parties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any significant dilution in BCA's ownership or perceived
weakening of support
(propensity or ability) would exert downward pressure on BCAF's
ratings,
including the possibility of multi-notch downgrades. However,
Fitch sees this
prospect as remote, given BCAF's core role in BCA's consumer
business strategy.
There is no rating upside as the rating is already at the
top-end of the scale.
The senior bonds and bond programme are rated at the same level
as BCAF's
National Long- and Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch
criteria. Any
changes in the company's National Long- and Short-Term Ratings
would affect the
ratings of these issues.
The full list of rating actions follows:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Bond Programme II 2015 and its tranches under the program
affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
and 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior debt tranches under the program I/2012 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (pub. 14
Apr 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.