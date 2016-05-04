(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has today
affirmed PT Panin
Sekuritas Tbk's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(idn)' and
National Short Term
Rating at 'F1+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'AA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of very
low default
risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same
country. The default
risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's
highest rated
issuers or obligations.
'F1(idn)'Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest
capacity for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. Under the agency's National Rating scale, this
rating is assigned
to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same
country. Where the
liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the
assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
Panin Sekuritas's National Ratings reflect the company's
consistently solid
capitalisation and low risk appetite relative to other domestic
peers. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Panin Sekuritas
will maintain a
steady risk profile over the near to medium term without
significant increase in
leverage.
The company continues to remain profitable over business cycles,
underpinned by
its strong earnings generation. Asset management and brokerage
fees continued to
be the largest contributors to revenue in 2015. The company's
assets under
management (AUM) of IDR11.1trn at end-2015 made it the
ninth-largest asset
manager in Indonesia. Retail accounts made up 97% of its
brokerage clients.
The company's capitalisation is one of the highest among
Indonesian securities
companies. Its credit profile is supported by an equity/assets
ratio of about
72% at end-2015 (2014: 72%). Fitch expects Panin Sekuritas'
capital to provide a
comfortable buffer against cyclical business risks and
unexpected losses from
market turmoil. Limited borrowings contribute to the relatively
low leverage,
with the company's business expansion largely funded through
retained earnings.
Panin Sekuritas maintains a relatively liquid balance sheet in
response to the
uncertain global financial climate. Liquid assets to short-term
funding stood at
490% at end-2015 (end-2014: 1,223%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Upward rating potential is limited given that the capital market
in Indonesia is
still evolving, and the weaker regulatory and operating
environment in the
brokerage sector compared with the banking industry. The
Indonesian capital
market is susceptible to external shocks and securities firms
are generally
reliant on wholesale short-term funding.
Downward pressure may arise from a material increase in risk
appetite, such as
overly aggressive proprietary trading and margin financing or
significant
weakening of capitalisation and leverage, which could arise if
the company was
to invest significantly in new business ventures.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
