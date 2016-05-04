(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Long-Term Rating on Indonesia-based PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk (Mayapada) at 'A-(idn)' and National Short-Term Rating of 'F1(idn)'. The rating Outlook is Negative. 'A' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. 'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Mayapada's ratings reflect Fitch's assessment of the bank's strong appetite for credit growth and the associated risk to asset quality as well as its weak capital profile and smaller franchise relative to peers. The bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased to 2.5% in 2015, from 1.5% in 2014, while its "special-mention loan" (SML) ratio rose to 17.1% from 11.5% over the same period, as a result of the bank's exposure to lower-tier borrowers that are more vulnerable to economic downturns. Mayapada completed two rights issues in 2015 that brought in total proceeds of IDR1.2trn and it plans a further rights issue to raise IDR1trn in 2H16. The bank's Tier-1 capital ratio rose to 9.9% at end-2015, from 7.1% at end-2014, but it remains well below the industry average of 19.0%. Fitch believes capital injections from Mayapada's shareholders will be critical to support the bank's business development and ability to absorb potential losses from its strong asset growth. The Outlook for the bank remains Negative to reflect growing risks in the bank's credit profile that stem from high loan growth appetite, which could lead to further asset-quality deterioration and declining capital ratios (in the absence of additional calls on shareholders). RATING SENSITIVITIES Reduced risk of deterioration in asset quality (likely manifested by reduced appetite for loan growth), core capitalisation and risk-adjusted profitability may lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable. To the extent that improvements are material and can be sustained, they may lead to more positive rating action. The ratings may be downgraded in the event of continued high loan growth, which increase the prospects of deterioration in asset quality and capitalisation. Contacts: Primary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director +62 21 2988 6807 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.