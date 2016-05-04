(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the
National
Long-Term Rating on Indonesia-based PT Bank Mayapada
Internasional Tbk
(Mayapada) at 'A-(idn)' and National Short-Term Rating of
'F1(idn)'. The rating
Outlook is Negative.
'A' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of low
default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However,
changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for
timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial
commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mayapada's ratings reflect Fitch's assessment of the bank's
strong appetite for
credit growth and the associated risk to asset quality as well
as its weak
capital profile and smaller franchise relative to peers. The
bank's
non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased to 2.5% in 2015, from
1.5% in 2014,
while its "special-mention loan" (SML) ratio rose to 17.1% from
11.5% over the
same period, as a result of the bank's exposure to lower-tier
borrowers that are
more vulnerable to economic downturns.
Mayapada completed two rights issues in 2015 that brought in
total proceeds of
IDR1.2trn and it plans a further rights issue to raise IDR1trn
in 2H16. The
bank's Tier-1 capital ratio rose to 9.9% at end-2015, from 7.1%
at end-2014, but
it remains well below the industry average of 19.0%. Fitch
believes capital
injections from Mayapada's shareholders will be critical to
support the bank's
business development and ability to absorb potential losses from
its strong
asset growth.
The Outlook for the bank remains Negative to reflect growing
risks in the bank's
credit profile that stem from high loan growth appetite, which
could lead to
further asset-quality deterioration and declining capital ratios
(in the absence
of additional calls on shareholders).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Reduced risk of deterioration in asset quality (likely
manifested by reduced
appetite for loan growth), core capitalisation and risk-adjusted
profitability
may lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable. To the extent
that improvements
are material and can be sustained, they may lead to more
positive rating action.
The ratings may be downgraded in the event of continued high
loan growth, which
increase the prospects of deterioration in asset quality and
capitalisation.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
