(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ICBC Financial
Leasing Co.
Ltd.'s (ICBC Leasing) proposed long-term senior unsecured notes
an expected
rating of 'A(EXP)'.
ICBC Leasing is the wholly owned leasing arm of Industrial and
Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC; A/Stable). The company provides aviation,
shipping, and
equipment leasing services and is the largest lessor in China
with total
domestic assets of CNY184bn as of end-2015. ICBC is the largest
of China's
state-owned commercial banks and the largest bank in the world
by assets.
The issuer under the medium-term note (MTN) programme will be
ICBCIL Finance Co.
Ltd. (ICBCIL Finance; A/Stable). ICBCIL Finance functions as the
exclusive
treasury platform for the offshore leasing operations of ICBC
Leasing. Notes
issued under the MTN programme will have the benefit of a
keepwell deed and deed
of asset purchase undertaking provided by ICBC Leasing.
ICBC Leasing's notes will be issued under ICBCIL Finance's
existing MTN
programme, which was rated by Fitch on 7 October 2015 and
affirmed on 2 March
2016. The proceeds of the proposed notes will be used to fund
the acquisition of
assets in the ordinary course of trading. The notes will be
denominated in US
dollars and have a tenor of between three to five years. The
final ratings on
the proposed notes are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming
to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on the notes issued by ICBCIL Finance primarily
reflects our
assessment of an extremely high probability of support from ICBC
Leasing to
ICBCIL Finance. Although ICBCIL Finance is owned by ICBC and not
by ICBC
Leasing, it is highly integrated into ICBC Leasing's operations
and ICBC has
authorised and mandated ICBC Leasing to exercise full managerial
and operational
control over ICBCIL Finance.
The keepwell deed commits ICBC Leasing to ensure that the issuer
maintains
sufficient levels of equity and liquidity to service its
obligations to offshore
bondholders at all times. Under the deed of asset purchase
undertaking, upon the
occurrence of a triggering event, ICBC Leasing is required to
purchase ICBCIL
Finance's assets at a price high enough to meet any outstanding
debt obligations
under the note issuance. The triggering event refers to the
situation in which
ICBCIL Finance does not have sufficient liquidity to meet its
payment
obligations or an event of default. The deed of asset purchase
undertaking
serves as an important mechanism to allow ICBC Leasing to
provide
foreign-currency liquidity to ICBCIL Finance in a timely manner.
ICBC Leasing does not require approval from the State
Administration of Foreign
Exchange for these foreign-currency transfers because buying
assets for leasing
purposes is a part of ICBC Leasing's operating activities
sanctioned by the
relevant authorities, including the China Banking Regulatory
Commission.
There could be practical difficulties in enforcing the keepwell
deed and deed of
asset purchase undertaking, which is not as strong as a
guarantee. Nevertheless,
the agreements at the parent level suggest a very strong
propensity for ICBC
Leasing to support ICBCIL Finance, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings on the notes issued under the programme
will be directly
correlated to any material change in the willingness or ability
of ICBC Leasing
to support ICBCIL Finance, if required. Likewise, any material
change in the
perceived willingness or ability of China's government to
support ICBC and ICBC
Leasing in a full and timely manner would affect the ratings on
the issuer and
its notes. Should the keepwell deed and deed of asset purchase
undertaking no
longer be effective, then the rating on the programme could be
downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Road, Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+8621 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 2 March 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (pub. 14
Apr 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
