(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS Group AG's
(UBS;
A/Positive/a) 1Q16 results highlight the bank's sensitivity to
client-driven
transactions, whose lower volumes during the quarter resulted in
a decline in
revenue. As a result, all business divisions reported yoy
declines in adjusted
pre-tax profit.
UBS's 1Q16 adjusted pre-tax profit declined 40% yoy to CHF1.4bn,
excluding
CHF265m restructuring costs and CHF123m foreign currency
translation losses,
compared with a 1Q15 figure of CHF2.3bn adjusted for CHF305m
restructuring costs
and CHF745m gains on own credit and sale on real estate and
businesses. Low
client transactions reflected general market risk aversion in
response to
prevailing uncertainty and negative sentiment around global
growth prospects.
UBS generated an 8.5% adjusted annualised return on tangible
equity, excluding
the adjusting items in 1Q16 (tax-affected), which was well below
the 14.4% it
generated in a particularly strong 1Q15. Weak results in a first
quarter -
historically the strongest seasonal quarter in the year - in our
opinion will
make it difficult for UBS, as with most of its peers, to
generate strong
earnings for the full year.
UBS is committed to reducing operating costs by a further net
CHF900m by
end-2017 after having achieved a net reduction of CHF1.2bn
between 2013 and
end-1Q16. We expect UBS to continue to benefit from its strong
global wealth
management franchise, which should allow it to generate sound
returns. However,
prolonged periods of low client activity, together with
continued pressure on
net interest income from negative or low interest rates, will
make it
challenging for the bank to reach its targeted adjusted return
on tangible
equity of above 15% in 2018.
UBS's capitalisation remains strong despite a 50bp decline in
the bank's
fully-applied CET1 ratio in 1Q16 to 14%. This CET1 ratio remains
at the upper
end of its peer group, and the decline was primarily caused by
an increase in
risk-weighted assets (RWA), which at CHF214bn remain below the
group's CHF250bn
short- to medium-term expectation. The expected higher RWA level
is based on
both the impact of regulatory increases in RWA and projected
business growth in
less challenging market conditions. The RWA increase in 1Q16 was
driven by
regulatory add-ons for credit risk and market risk following
four back-testing
exceptions in 1Q16, as well as increased credit exposure. The
bank's Basel III
fully-loaded tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 4.1%, and we expect
the ratio to
further gradually improve to meet the expected new Swiss
leverage ratio
requirements. Once finalised, these should come into effect on 1
July 2016, and
will phase in between then and end-2019.
UBS reported an increase in its liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
to an average of
134% in 1Q16, driven by increased levels of liquid assets, which
were partly the
result of the group's preparation for liquidity requirements in
its US
intermediate holding company, but also included some wealth
management inflows
onto the balance sheet prior to investment. We believe that
UBS's funding
remains a key strength given the bank's diversified funding base
and a large
stock of wealth management and retail deposits, complemented by
well-diversified
wholesale funding.
UBS's Wealth Management division's (WM) 1Q16 adjusted pre-tax
profit declined
26% yoy to CHF636m, primarily driven by a 10% drop in adjusted
net revenue as
invested assets (AuM) declined and weak client activity. Assets
under management
(AuM) in WM fell 5% to CHF925bn, primarily driven by negative
market
performance. Net new money (NNM) showed a strong CHF15.5bn
inflow, which
reflected a seasonally strong quarter, but in our opinion also
demonstrates the
bank's strong franchise in several geographic segments,
especially in Asia
Pacific. Some CHF13.3bn of NNM inflows came from
ultra-high-net-worth clients,
which are a key target of the bank's strategy.
The Wealth Management Americas (WMA) business division reported
12% lower
adjusted pre-tax profit at CHF244m, mainly as a result of higher
operating
expenses. Operating income continued to improve, in Swiss franc
terms, as net
interest income benefited from higher loan and deposit bases.
NNM was strong at
CHF13.6bn in the quarter, benefiting from assets managed by
newly recruited
advisors. AuM declined slightly to CHF1,009bn.
The Asset Management business division reported a 41% drop in
adjusted pre-tax
profit to CHF110m, mainly as a result of lower performance fees
in the hedge
fund businesses. AuM stood at CHF628bn at end-1Q16, down 5% yoy,
which was
partly the result of CHF2.9bn NNM outflows (CHF5.9bn excluding
money market
flows). Outflows included a CHF7.2bn price-driven withdrawal
from a single
client as well as CHF3.8bn relating to investors' reduced
available liquidity.
The Personal & Corporate Banking (P&C) division reported CHF422m
1Q16 adjusted
pre-tax profit, 5% lower than in 1Q15 as transaction-based fees
declined. The
division reported zero net loan impairment charges for the
quarter, but the
ongoing challenges faced by Switzerland's export-oriented
corporates given the
strength of the Swiss franc suggests that loan impairment could
increase in the
future. We believe that any increase should be easily manageable
for the bank
given the sound quality of its domestic mortgage portfolio and
the resilience
shown to date by the Swiss corporate sector.
Similarly to peers, the difficult market conditions in the
quarter had a
material effect on results in the Investment Bank (IB) division,
where net
revenue declined 29% yoy to CHF1.9bn. Operating expenses
adjusted for
restructuring expenses were reduced by 17% yoy as
performance-related variable
compensation was lower. Adjusted pre-tax profit fell 56% to
CHF370m in 1Q16, but
the division still generated an adjusted 19% return on
attributed equity in the
quarter.
UBS's capital markets, advisory and financing solutions
businesses reported a
25% drop in revenue, reflecting lower deal volumes in the
industry, with debt
capital markets managing to report flat revenue yoy. The bank's
revenue from
equities, foreign exchange, rates and credit fell 25% from a
strong 1Q15, which
had benefited from high foreign exchange revenue due to the
Swiss franc's exit
from its floor against the euro. Income from equity derivatives
suffered in
1Q16, but the bank's rates and foreign exchange businesses
showed resilient
performance.
