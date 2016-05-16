(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca
Carige's
(Carige) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B- from 'B'
and Viability
Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'b'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR
is Stable. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
Carige's IDRs are driven by the bank's stand-alone credit
strength as reflected
in the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrade mainly reflects the impact of customer deposit
outflows on
Carige's funding and liquidity profile, following the resolution
of four Italian
banks in late 2015 and throughout 1Q16. These outflows revealed
that Carige's
liquidity profile is prone to sudden changes in creditor
sentiment and, in
Fitch's opinion, undermined the bank's franchise, including in
the retail space.
Customer deposits stopped contracting in April 2016, when the
bank recorded a
small net growth. To date the bank has implemented effective
contingency
measures and maintained liquidity ratios above regulatory
minimum, but its
overall liquidity and funding position has nonetheless
deteriorated over the
past year. Carige's ratings also reflect weak asset quality, and
the consequent
impact on its capital, and a loss-making business model.
The recently appointed management faces the challenges of
setting new strategic
goals for the bank, addressing its weak asset quality,
stabilising and
strengthening its liquidity and funding profile and restoring
the bank's ability
to generate sustainable profits.
Carige's asset quality remains weak with impaired loans close to
a high 28% of
gross loans at end-2015, higher than the industry average.
During 2015, inflows
of new problem loans decreased more than at some other
medium-sized Italian
banks, due to a strengthened control environment. Carige's weak
asset quality is
partly the result of geographical concentration in one region in
Italy, Liguria,
which enjoys high per-capita wealth but typically lags behind
economic
recovery.
Despite two share issues in 2014 and 2015, capital remains under
pressure from
the high level of unreserved impaired loans, which at end-2015
accounted for
close to 150% of the bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC).
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Carige's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the VR in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of the instrument's higher loss severity risk
profile
compared with senior debt. It has thus been downgraded in line
with the VR.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The bank's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors
can no longer
rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign
in the event
that the bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for
eurozone banks
provide a framework for resolving banks that require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's ratings are primarily vulnerable to asset quality and
capital
deterioration, and to further deposit outflows that would put
pressure on the
bank's already weak liquidity. Recent initiatives aimed at
addressing Italian
banks' asset quality, if successful, could over time be positive
for the bank,
and a sizeable reduction of unreserved loans relative to FCC
could result in an
upgrade.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Carige's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to a change in
the bank's VR.
SR AND SRF
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support Carige.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes (including EMTN): Long-term rating
downgraded to
'B-'/'RR4' from 'B'/'RR4', Short-term rating of 'B' affirmed
Subordinated notes: downgraded to 'CCC'/'RR5' from 'B-'/'RR5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+ 39 20 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+ 39 20 87 90 87 202
Committee Chairperson
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1330
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
