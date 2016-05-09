(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
prospective Chinese
non-performing loan (NPL) securitisation transactions will be
challenging for
investors due to hard-to-predict cash-flows and an uncertain
judicial process.
These factors may make such transactions difficult to rate at an
investment
grade level on an international rating scale.
China has reignited initiatives to securitise banks' NPLs in an
attempt to
clean-up banks' balance sheets. At the end of 2015, Chinese
commercial banks
reported CNY1.27trn (USD195bn) in NPLs, 1.67% of their
outstanding balances.
Blessed by regulators, the People's Bank of China and China
Banking Regulatory
Commission, Chinese banks are exploring securitisation as a way
to dispose of
these loans from their balance-sheets. The regulators have set
CNY50bn
(USD7.7bn) as the initial quota for the six-largest banks to
test NPL
securitisation.
Cash-flow uncertainty is the biggest challenge for NPL
securitisation. Fitch's
analysis is predicated on the level and timing of recoveries
from loans that are
in, or likely to, default. Recovery estimates are based on
factors such as the
type of loan, type and value of security, if any, servicer
expertise and lien
enforceability. As part of the rating process, Fitch expects to
receive detailed
loan-by-loan collateral information, servicer business plans,
loan purchase
price information as well as three or more years of issuer or
servicer-specific
historical workout and performance data relevant to the
securitised asset pool,
including data from prior stressed periods.
This information allows Fitch to form a view on base-case
expectations and
assess servicer effectiveness. Fitch believes the recent release
of disclosure
guidelines for NPL securitisation by the National Association of
Financial
Market Institutional Investors, a self-regulatory body under the
supervision of
the People's Bank of China, are likely to improve data
availability and
transparency. In particular, article 18 of the guidelines, which
requires
disclosure of due diligence procedures and methods related to
asset valuation
and recovery assumptions, should significantly standardise and
enhance
information for prospective securitisations.
While Fitch believes investors will find the asset class
challenging, the
objective of off-balance-sheet treatment may itself prove hard
to achieve if
lenders continue holding subordinated tranches, as they have
historically, or if
banks invest heavily in securitised NPLs from other banks. Banks
currently hold
most asset-based securities in China due to the nascent nature
of the Chinese
investor market. In addition, if banks have not already taken
significant loan
write-downs, the NPL securitisation process is likely to
crystalise losses and
potentially require additional capital injections to maintain
financial metrics.
In past deals, subordinated tranches consisted of 20%-50% of the
capital
structure.
NPL securitisation is not completely new to China. There were
four transactions
issued between 2006 and 2008 by China Cinda Asset Management
Co., Ltd. (A,
Stable), China Orient Asset Management Corporation (A, Stable)
and China
Construction Bank Corporation (A, Stable). The underlying
collateral was largely
a mix of secured and unsecured corporate loans, with the number
of obligors
ranging from 200 to over a thousand for each transaction. The
over-collateralisation in each of the four transactions exceeded
300% and the
sponsors retained all unrated sub-tranches upon issuance. Taking
Xinyuan 2008-1
as an example, the underlying collateral comprised of CNY15bn in
outstanding
principal balances (CNY27bn if including accrued interest) from
200 obligors,
against which CNY2bn senior bonds and CNY2.8bn subordinated
bonds were issued.
Actual performance varied among transactions, but for the four
deals, all senior
bonds were able to pay in full. In the example of Xinyuan
2008-1, the expected
total collections were CNY5.1bn, to be recovered over four
years. Sixty-two per
cent, or CNY3.1bn, was forecast to be realised in the first 18
months. When the
trust was liquidated in September 2010, 20 months after closing,
it had
collected CNY2.2bn. This was sufficient to pay off senior notes
in full, but far
below initial expectations. It is difficult to tell if the
subordinated bonds
would be paid in full by the maturity date, as the trust was
terminated three
years earlier than its legal final maturity date, but the actual
recovery was
slower than forecast.
Fitch will continue monitoring developments in China's NPL
securitisation and
will update the market on its views as they evolve. Fitch's
"Global Criteria for
Non-Performing Loan Securitisation" is available on the Fitch
web site at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Tracy Wan
Senior Director
+ 1 212 908 9171
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Hilary Tan
Director
+852 2263 9904
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
