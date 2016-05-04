(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banco Mare Nostrum
S.A.'s (BMN) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB',
Short-Term IDR at
'B' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. The Outlook on its
Long-term IDR is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is attached at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BMN's Long-Term IDR is driven by the bank's standalone
creditworthiness, as
captured by the VR. The ratings reflect capitalisation that is
maintained with
moderate buffers, but which continues to be highly vulnerable to
unreserved
problem assets (which include non-performing loans and
foreclosed assets), and
the challenge to improve core profitability. The ratings also
factor in the
bank's sound regional franchise, improved but still weak asset
quality, and
adequate funding and liquidity.
Despite having decreased in 2015, the volume of non-performing
loans (NPLs)
remained higher than at many peers at 11.9% of total loans at
end-2015 (15.4%
when including foreclosed assets). This is despite transfers of
most real estate
developer exposures to Spain's bad bank, SAREB in 2012. At 41%,
reserves for
NPLs remained broadly stable but still at the low end of Spanish
banks. Some
protection is provided by high mortgage collateralisation. Fitch
expects asset
quality to continue improving, aided by Spain's economic
recovery.
BMN's Fitch core capital (FCC) declined to 11.2% at end-2015,
from 11.7% at
end-2014, due to lower unrealised capital gains from the bank's
securities
portfolio. However, its fully-loaded CET 1 ratio (which excludes
unrealised
capital gains) improved to 10.9% from 10% during the same
period, supported by
internal capital generation and a reduction in risk-weighted
assets. BMN's
capacity to absorb losses remains challenged by potential
stress from
unreserved problem assets, which despite having reduced still
represented in
excess of 125% of FCC at end-2015.
BMN is targeting an initial public offering (IPO), which would
allow the FROB to
reduce its majority stake in the bank. While there is no defined
exit strategy
or a deadline to the restructuring plan, Fitch expects a
partial disposal
or IPO of the bank to take place by end-2017, depending on
market
conditions.
BMN's core profitability remained modest in 2015 as the current
low interest
rate environment continued to pose challenges to net interest
income, its main
revenue line. Despite cost containment, pre-impairment operating
profits
declined in 2015. BMN continued to boost loan impairment charges
- which however
weighed on its operating profits - as it took advantage of
significant capital
gains from the sale of government bonds. BMN will be challenged
to improve its
profitability, but lower loan impairment charges on the back of
improved asset
quality, increased fee-based business and further cost-cutting
measures should
support earnings.
The bank's funding and liquidity are adequate. At end-2015,
retail deposits
broadly funded the loan book. Wholesale funding is in the form
of covered bonds
and ECB funding and is primarily used to fund the securities
portfolio.
Liquidity reserves are ample in the context of scheduled debt
repayments.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'No Floor' of
BMN reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank can
no longer rely
on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in
the event that the
bank becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) provide a framework for
resolving banks that
is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses,
if necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. BRRD
has been
effective in EU member states since 1 January 2015, including
minimum loss
absorption requirements before resolution financing or
alternative financing
(eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full
application of BRRD,
including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016.
BRRD was transposed
into Spanish legislation on 18 June 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
BMN's ratings are mainly sensitive to developments in asset
quality and
capitalisation. Evidence of a sustained and material reduction
in problem
assets, providing capital relief from unreserved problem assets
could be
positive for the VR. A VR upgrade would also be contingent on
improvements to
core banking earnings. The ratings are also sensitive to capital
developments
relating to the bank's planned IPO.
Downgrade pressure could come from loan quality and capital
shocks or a
significant increase in the appetite for profits that
compromises its risk
profile. Similarly, a deterioration of the bank's funding and
liquidity profile
would put pressure on the ratings
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Mare Nostrum, S.A.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Commercial paper Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB'
Commercial paper Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U
Passeig de Gracia, 85
Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
